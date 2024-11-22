"Davido was so perfect for this"- Fans react as Nicki Minaj drops 10th-anniversary edition of 'The PinkPrint' ft. 4 new tracks

Nicki Minaj dropped the long-awaited 10th-anniversary edition of her third studio album The PinkPrint on Friday. The rapper released the original album on December 12, 2014. To commemorate its 10th year, Nicki added four unreleased songs to the album.

Before surprising fans with the latest edition, Nicki took to Instagram on November 21 and wrote:

"As a thank you to the Barbz all around the world, I’m giving you one more surprise at MIDNIGHT EST on behalf of the 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF #ThePinkprint"

In the bonus tracks Turn Yo Cap Back, If It's Okay, Arctic Tundra, and Remember Me, Nicki collaborated with Swae Lee, David Guetta & Davido, the late Juice WRLD, and Parker Ighile, respectively.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The OG 2014 album featured artists including Drake, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Jessie Ware, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Skylar Grey, Meek Mill, Jeremih, and LunchMoney Lewis.

Nicki posted the album drop on X with a snippet from the song If It's Okay, and thanked the Nigerian songwriter and producer Davido. Fans soon shared their reactions.

One X user deemed Davido the perfect fit for the collaboration:

"Davido was so perfect for this"

Expand Tweet

Many others praised Davido and his Afrobeats.

"Davido is the greatest afrobeats artiste to ever touch the mic, barbz X 30BG", wrote one.

"the vocals & the stacks ???? OMFG IM SO GLADD I STAN A TALENTED B*CH", hyped another.

"Oh I woke up just to buy the pink print", said one fan.

Fans were seemingly fascinated with the segment in the song, where Davido's verse began.

""Men don’t cry, but I got emotions too"", quoted one fan.

"Davido verse is Goated", wrote one more.

"Davido is so good!! Our fave for a reason!!!!", another chimed in.

"There is only one reason why he is called 001. Davido is the King of Afrobeats. He is a living legend", wrote one X user.

Nicki Minaj is a featured artist on Juice WRLD's final album

The late Illinois-born artist's posthumous album The Party Never Ends is releasing on November 29. In one of the tracks, (Insecure) All Girls Are The Same 2, Nicki Minaj is a featured artist. The song is a sequel to Juice WRLD's 2018 hit All Girls Are The Same from his debut studio album Goodbye & Good Riddance.

A snippet from ATGATS2 was leaked online in August. In a livestream in the same month, Nicki Minaj told fans she was planning to release Pink Friday 2: Gag City Reloaded, a deluxe version of her 5th studio album. During the livestream, the rapper addressed the Juice WRLD collaboration and asked fans:

"So, the question is do you guys think I should put the Juice World song on the deluxe? It would be incredible for me I think to have Juice WRLD on this album."

Expand Tweet

Nicki added:

"Because before he passed, that’s what we were talking about. He recorded a bunch of stuff when he was in my studio but I don’t like to exploit people and people’s deaths and stuff like that."

Nonetheless, Nicki Minaj did not release the deluxe version and promised fans a completely separate album, Pink Friday 3.

Fans can now tune in to the Juice WRLD collaboration Arctic Tundra on Nicki Minaj's The PinkPrint: 10th Anniversary Edition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback