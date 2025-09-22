  • home icon
  Did Harry Styles really finish the Berlin Marathon in under three hours? Here's all we know

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Sep 22, 2025 02:29 GMT
Harry Styles &quot;Harryween&quot; Fancy Dress Party - Source: Getty
Harry Styles "Harryween" Fancy Dress Party (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Harry Styles reportedly completed the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, September 21, 2025, and he completed the 26.2-mile race in under three hours. According to the BMW Berlin Marathon app, which tracks every runner's bib number and their race times, the Grammy winner and former One Direction member finished the race after two hours, 59 minutes, and 13 seconds.

During the race, as ABC and AP News confirmed, Styles allegedly ran the marathon under the alias Sted Sarandos. The BMW Berlin Marathon app's details on Harry Styles' performance also showed him clocking a somewhat steady pace for the first and second half of the race. The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker clocked in 1:29:08 for the first half and 1:30:06 for the second half.

Harry Styles Performs On His European Tour (Image via Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun/Getty Images)
There were roughly 80,000 runners who ran the Berlin Marathon, and per AP News, the sub-3 mark for the race was a coveted one for many marathon runners. Back in March 2025, the singer also hit the Tokyo streets for the city's annual race, which was another 26.2-mile marathon, and at the time, he hit sub-sub-three-and-a-half-bout time.

He bested 20,000 runners at the time, with Harry Styles finishing the 2025 Tokyo Marathon after three hours, 24 minutes, and seven seconds, keeping an average of 4:51 per kilometer pace.

Harry Styles recently made a Spotify record for Harry's House

Harry Styles is making headlines not only for his recent fitness feat at the Berlin Marathon but also musically. The pop star ventured into music as a solo act in 2010 after debuting as part of the boy band One Direction. Styles, along with the other 1D members, have pursued solo careers and gained success as solo artists over the years.

For Harry Styles, one of his biggest solo releases was his third solo album released in 2022, Harry's House. It won Album of the Year and Pop Vocal Album at the 2023 Grammys. One of its biggest tracks, As It Was, earned various nominations. It included Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Three years after the album and the track were released, the record reached another milestone.

On August 17, 2025, As It Was surpassed four billion streams on Spotify, a milestone that very few artists have achieved so far. As It Was became the fifth song to reach the '4 Billion Club' on Spotify, which previously included Blinding Lights and Starboy by The Weeknd, Shape of You by Ed Sheeran, and Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi.

At the time when As It Was was released as the lead single of Harry's House, in April 2022, it debuted at the top Spot of the UK Singles charts and stayed there for ten consecutive weeks, per Collider. It became the UK's longest-running number one song of the year. Moreover, it marked a historic 15-week run for a British artist on the US Billboard Hot 100's No.1 spot.

According to Chart Masters, Styles' second solo album, Fine Line, remains his highest-grossing project with over 14.9 million equivalent album sales, with Harry's House a close second at over 12.6 million.

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
