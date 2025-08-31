Liam Payne’s older sister recalls last meeting with One Direction star, pays heartfelt tribute on his birthday

On Friday, August 29, Liam Payne's older sister, Nicola Payne, paid a heartfelt tribute to the One Direction superstar on his birthday. For the unversed, Payne tragically passed away on October 16, 2024, after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina's Buenos Aires.In a lengthy Instagram post, Nicola Payne said that her brother's last birthday was the final time she saw him. She reflected on how they spent that day together.“A year ago today, we were so full of hope and excitement for what the years ahead would bring you. That night, celebrating your birthday with bowling and McDonald’s, we celebrated you, your show, your dreams, and spoke of all the plans you had for the future. We ended the evening with a hug, telling you how proud we were and how much we loved you,&quot; she reminisced. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe continued:“If I had known that would be the last time I’d see you, I would have said so much more. I wish I could step into a time machine and relive that night, hug you tighter, capture your smile and voice, ask more questions and write it all down so I’d never forget. I hope you’re happy, at peace and know just how deeply you are loved. I miss you every single day, and I don’t think there will ever be a day that I don’t.&quot;Nicola Payne ended her birthday letter by wishing Payne a &quot;happy heavenly birthday.&quot; She also hoped that the One Direction superstar had &quot;scored a few strikes too&quot; - a bowling reference, seeming in remembrance of what the two did last year.In addition to the letter, Nicola Payne shared a carousel of photos showing the two together. It contained selfies of the two and photos of Liam Payne performing in concerts. One picture also showed Payne, Nicola, and two others clad in massive Crayola costumes.The Instagram post has already amassed over 71,000 likes within two days.Read More: Liam Payne reportedly took cocaine with Argentinian waiter accused of being his drug dealer days before his death&quot;TF does that gotta do with anything&quot; — Internet reacts to viral text of brother telling sister not to go outside after Liam Payne's deathLiam Payne's ex-girlfriend honors deceased One Direction star on his birthdayLiam Payne and Kate Cassidy (images via Getty)Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, honored the former One Direction crooner on his birthday via an Instagram post. It started with a joyful image of Payne jumping in a golf course and also featured several photos of the two at a party, sitting on a boat, and ordering food. In one of the photos, Cassidy was on Payne's lap.&quot;My dearest Liam, It breaks my heart being that I can’t hand you a physical birthday card today. That I can’t hear your laugh, or tell you all the things I wish I’d said a thousand more times,&quot; she wrote in the caption.She went on to wish Payne a happy birthday and thanked him for bringing &quot;joy, happiness, and hope to so many&quot; during his 31 years on Earth.&quot;I hope you know how brightly you still shine, even from up there. I would give up years of my life just to give you a few more. I miss making memories with you. I miss having things to look forward to together. But today, my birthday gift to you is my strength. I promise you I will celebrate you extra today, honor your life, and cherish the beautiful times we’ve had.&quot; she continued.Kate Cassidy ended the caption by affirming that August 29 would remain in her heart for the rest of her life, and reminisced about her love for the singer. The post has already amassed over 700k likes on Instagram, with thousands of Liam Payne fans leaving tributes to him in the comment section.Cassidy previously opened up about losing Payne in a February 2025 interview with The Sun. Referring to him as her &quot;soulmate,&quot; she said:&quot;I never, ever thought this event would occur. It still doesn’t feel fully real for me that he’s not here. He was the most humble, charming, normal person you could ever hope to come across and genuinely one of the best people I’ve ever met in my life.&quot;According to PEOPLE, Liam Payne dated Kate Cassidy for nearly two years before his death in October 2024. Before her, Payne dated Danielle Peazer, Sophia Smith, Cheryl Cole, and Maya Henry. The singer also has a son with Cheryl Cole, who was born in 2017.Read More: What is Liam Payne's family's statement after his BRIT Awards tribute video? They cite &quot;indescribable, lasting damage&quot; from &quot;constant media attention&quot;Liam Payne's autopsy reportedly shows &quot;25 injuries&quot; and &quot;internal and external bleeding&quot; consistent with 40-foot fall