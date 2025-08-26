Who is Rachel Platten? Singer plans to release “Fight Song (Rachel’s Version)” & other re-records inspired by Taylor Swift

American singer, songwriter, and author Rachel Platten took to Instagram on August 25, 2025, to announce that she plans to re-release her 2015 hit track Fight Song as 'Fight Song (Rachel's Version), inspired by Taylor Swift. She also announced that she will be releasing her versions of Stand By You, and other songs from her album Wildfire. Platten will also be releasing live songs and a surprise track from the vault. The singer's announcement coincides with the tenth anniversary of Fight Song. In her latest Instagram post, she admitted that she had no idea the songs that she wrote in &quot;moments of vulnerability&quot; would change her life. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDubbing her songs as parts of people's moments of &quot;strength, doubt, and connection&quot;, Rachel Platten mentioned that she was releasing a new version of her tracks to reclaim them. Explaining the same, the singer wrote:&quot;This is about more than just new versions of old songs; the new Rachel’s Versions are infused with the voice I have now, the wisdom I’ve gained, and the undeniable pride of owning my own masters. I’m grateful to @TaylorSwift for bringing this conversation to light and empowering artists to take back control over their work, their stories, and their futures.&quot;For the unversed, Taylor Swift released multiple songs with the Taylor's Version tag starting in April 2021, as a part of re-recording her catalog. The Shake It Off singer re-released her catalog so she could own the rights to the tracks, allowing her full ownership. Earlier, she didn't have any rights over her master recordings of her first six albums.The singer lost ownership of her master recordings after Scooter Braun acquired her former label, Big Machine Records, in 2019. However, after delivering hits under Taylor's Version, the singer was eventually able to acquire her master recordings from Shamrock Holdings in May 2025.&quot;I wrote ‘Fight Song’ at a real low moment&quot;: When Rachel Platten reflected on creating her popular trackSung by Rachel Platten, Fight Song was released in 2015 by Columbia Records. Shortly after its release, the song ranked No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. In an interview with Billboard dated June 2015, Rachel opened up about what inspired her to write the track, which became Hilary Clinton's campaign song and a popular anthem of encouragement.Rachel's Instagram post (Image via Instagram/ @rachelplatten)Rachel reflected on her journey as a singer. She spent a long time working on small gigs, tours, and figuring out how to make an impact in the industry following her 2003 independent album, Trust In Me. The Mercy singer mentioned that she had been trying to make her mark for a long time and received several rejections, adding she was on the verge of giving up when she wrote Fight Song. Talking about the inspiration for the song and the encouragement it gave her, Rachel Platten said:&quot;I wrote ‘Fight Song’ at a real low moment of feeling like, ‘Should I quit? Maybe I was wrong. Maybe I was deluding myself.’ There weren’t a lot of signs to keep going. But something in me — this tiny little crazy voice - would not let me quit. That song was the apex of that moment where it was like, ‘You are not quitting. If nobody else believes in you, you have to believe in yourself.'”In other news, while Rachel Platten recently credited Taylor Swift for inspiring her to reclaim her songs and release 'Rachel's Version', she has previously performed alongside Taylor.This collaborative performance took place during The 1989 World Tour's June 2015 show in Philadelphia.