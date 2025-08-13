What inspired Chappell Roan to name-drop Saskatchewan in her new song ‘The Subway’?

Chappell Roan dropped her second single of this year, The Subway, on July 31, 2025, and it's been making waves for various reasons. Besides topping music charts, the pop star's newest track also made headlines for name-dropping Saskatchewan, a province in Western Canada, also known as the &quot;land of the living skies.&quot;In The Subway, Chappell sings, &quot;Well, f**k this city, I'm moving to Saskatchewan.&quot; Thanks to the viral lyric, the region reported an increase in tourism, according to Tourism Saskatchewan, as reported by Billboard Canada. In a recent interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, published on YouTube on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, the singer revealed why she decided to name-drop the province in her song, saying:&quot;Because it rhymed. I can't remember, [but] there was other options, but I was like, having problems with, we'd already used Boston and Femininomenon. And I was like, I needed something [that ends in] 'on.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChappell Roan admitted that she had never been to the province but promised to visit and perform there one day. She added that another thing she loved about Saskatchewan is that its capital city is called Regina. The singer's willingness to perform in the Canadian province is in line with Regina's invitation to her to perform there.Following the blowup of Saskatchewan because of her new song, Regina's TikTok account tagged the singer in a promotional video, per Billboard Canada. They are inviting her to perform in the city, going so far as to suggest that she hold her concert at Mosaic Stadium, which they consider an &quot;ideal venue&quot; for Chappell.Chappell Roan's The Subway becomes her highest-charting Hot 100 hitChappell Roan's The Subway launched at the No.3 spot of the Billboard Hot 100's August 16 chart and quickly became her highest charting Hot 100 hit. Before the latest single, two of the singer's songs peaked at No.4: Good Luck, Babe!, which stayed on the chart for 52 weeks, and Pink Pony Club, which lasted there for 60 weeks.Chappell Roan at Sziget Festival 2025 (Image via Joseph Okpako/WireImage)She also has another track on the Top 10 list, The Giver, which was her first single of the year and peaked at No. 5, staying on the chart for eight weeks. While she doesn't have a Hot 100 No.1 hit yet, it looked like Chappell Roan is getting to the top one spot at a time with every new song she releases. Moreover, The Subway is making waves in various international charts.The new single debuted at the top of the Official Singles Chart on August 8, 2025, becoming her second UK No.1 hit. It also surged to the Top 10 of the Billboard Philippines chart the week of August 16, 2025, at No. 7.However, despite the success of her latest two singles, Chappell Roan said that she has no idea what her next album would sound like. She told Zane Lowe during their August 12 interview that The Giver and The Subway, along with Good Luck, Babe! sounds different from each other, that she has &quot;no idea what the next era is.She also told Vogue in a feature published on August 4 that her second album doesn't exist yet.Chappell Roan's The Subway is out now on music streaming platforms.