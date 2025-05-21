“Did Jin so dirty”- Fans react over BTS idol’s distorted appearance on curved screen at ‘Don’t Say You Love Me’ Shinsegae Square premiere

BTS' Jin launched his second solo album, 'Echo,' on May 16, 2025, accompanied by the music video for the title track, 'Don't Say You Love Me.' The video debuted globally on YouTube and also made waves on the large curved media screen at Shinsegae Square in Seoul. Nevertheless, fans soon spotted an unforeseen problem during the outdoor screening.

In the opening seconds of the MV, the singer's face is shown in a close-up shot. However, the curved design of the digital display placed the idol's face directly in the center of the screen, which made it appear stretched and strangely distorted. Although the rest of the video proceeded smoothly, this brief moment sparked discussions among fans.

Netizens took to social media, jokingly saying the screen "did him dirty." An X user, @mayakrokosmos, wrote,

"oh my god there are tears streaming down my face right now they did jin so dirty."

Many pointed out the irony, as the BTS star is known for playfully expressing pride in his looks. Memes and lighthearted comments flooded social media, with fans laughing at the technical mishap.

"what did they do to him," a fan remarked.

"i wouldn’t have been able to contain myself if i was there," a user added.

"World ultra wide handsome," a netizen joked.

"i can't believe we finally caught him slippin," a person commented.

One fan humorously expressed a desire for the other BTS members to see this and share their reactions. Despite the glitch, fans celebrated the premiere and his long-awaited return to music.

"SHOW THIS TO TANNIES RN THEY WILL LOVE IT JIKOOK WILL LAUGH THEIR ASSES OFF AND HOBI WILL START CLAPPING HANDS," an X user commented.

"somebody show this to Jimin," a netizen remarked.

"It's giving...Jimin: Happy birthday hyung," a fan added.

More on Jin's 'Echo,' comeback activities, and world tour

'Echo' marks a profoundly emotional chapter in Jin's solo discography. Featuring seven songs, including 'Nothing Without Your Love' and 'To Me Today,' the album delves into themes of heartbreak, nostalgia, and healing. The singer co-wrote the majority of the tracks and selected 'Don't Say You Love Me' as the lead single due to its emotional resonance and accessible vibe.

The music video, directed by Choi Seok, co-stars actress Shin Kyung and tells a bittersweet love story in a film-like setting.

The K-pop star expressed his desire for the album to feature songs that are fun to perform and not restricted to a single genre. He is also promoting his comeback through various performances and variety content.

Recently, a special episode of his variety show, RUN JIN, gained attention as it featured Tom Cruise as a guest, where the actor playfully urged Jin to consider becoming an IMF agent.

He also sang 'Don't Say You Love Me' for Japan's CDTV at Universal Studios, featuring a Mario-themed backdrop. This performance realized his childhood dream. Fans can anticipate more from the idol soon, as he is set to begin his #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR on June 28. He will perform in Korea, Japan, the US, UK, and Europe.

Despite the screen mishap, Jin's return is being celebrated worldwide. Fans are excited to witness his complete comeback before BTS reunites later this year.

