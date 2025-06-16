Did Mia testify about Diddy assaulting her? Texts from 2024 allege rapper trying to talk to her with ex-security guard R-Doc's help 

On Monday, June 16, Ananya Sankar took the stand in Diddy's ongoing sex trafficking trial. Sankar is a paralegal specialist in the US Attorney's Office, who is a summary witness in this trial, CNN reports.

On the stand, Sankar read text messages exchanged between Diddy and his employees. Some of the text messages read by her included conversations between D-Roc, aka Damion Butler who was Combs' former security guard, and Mia, an ex-assistant of the rapper, who worked for him between 2009 and 2017.

On December 5, 2023, D-Roc texted Mia: "Your boy said to call him. He doesn’t want or need you to do anything. He just called me."

D-Roc's next message was sent on February 2, 2024, reading: "Good morning. How are you doing? Did you ever speak to P. He called me a couple days ago."

Mia is also one of the witnesses in Combs' ongoing trial, who testified against him under a pseudonym in the last week of May. According to a CNN article (published May 30), the former assistant testified to Diddy sexually assaulting her multiple times while she worked for him.

While on stand, Mia also recalled Combs' 40th birthday party in 2009, which took place in a New York Hotel. Per her testimony, Diddy asked to speak with her in private and took her to the kitchen. There, after offering her two shots, Combs leaned into her and kissed her against the wall.

According to CNN, Combs started trying to reach out to Mia in the days that followed Cassie Ventura's lawsuit against him, in which Ventura had accused the Victory rapper of rape and physical abuse. The lawsuit was settled by Combs within 24 hours.

Ananya Sankar also read text messages of Diddy getting his staff to arrange drugs for him

Elsewhere during her testimony, Ananya Sankar also read text messages between Combs and his staff involving the procurement of drugs.

One such exchange took place between Diddy and Kristina Khorram, his former chief of staff, who discussed a package dropped by a dealer named "Guido" that Khorram picked up.

In another conversation between Combs, Khorram, and Faheem Muhammad, one of his security guards, Khorram wrote,

"Puff, can you text Fah what you need him to pick up before his flight to Miami?”

Combs' response was: "Molly, 15 pills". Among the messages read aloud in the courtroom on Monday was a 2017 conversation that took place between Khorram and Cassie Ventura, Combs' ex-girlfriend.

Ventura texted "wtf" to Khorram, to which the latter responded by asking if she was okay. Cassie wrote in response,

"No but you should talk to him. No one deserves being dragged by their hair. I locked the door for my safety."

Ventura also told Khorram that she had no money or belongings, with the latter reassuring her that she would talk to Diddy and help her retrieve her things.

Sankar also brought up Khorram's text conversation with Diddy's next girlfriend - the witness who testified as "Jane" last week. In one of those messages, Jane told her that the Last Night rapper had threatened her about the sex tapes he had of her, saying he would send them to her child's father.

Combs's trial entered its sixth week on Monday, June 16, with the rapper pleading not guilty to the charges placed on him. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment.

