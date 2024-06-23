Did Stacia Mac shoot at her daughter, Leilani Capalot? Polo G’s mother hit with backlash as she admits to allegations

Social media users criticized Polo G's mother, Stacia Mac after she confessed she shot at her daughter Leilani Capalot during Easter. The news comes after a video of the incident went viral on June 21, 2024, and it reportedly featured Mac firing shots at Capalot.

Mac shared a lengthy statement about the incident on her Instagram Story the following day. She wrote that everything that was being told about her was true, adding that Leilani attacked her after having a "maniac episode." She further stated,

"For the past two yeats you've struggled. That struggle affected us all. Me more so bc as a real mom. I was front line. You've been self coping/medicating drinking and passing out everywhere. You've refused treatment time and time again."

Stacia Mac stated she removed Leilani Capalot from her property and "three warning shots" were enough for the same. Mac also mentioned she sent the video to Leilani's father, due to which the latter could get it.

She then stated that Capalot lied to her father, saying that she got shot 16 times. Mac also said that she would never lie to get someone's sympathy and continued,

"Like I said she is very calculating. Very manipulative and that video shows the very end to the altercation and were release to get her off my property. Ya hear me clearly say didn't I ask y'all to get off my property! Again lies she told according to her I was battered betaeb irradic."

Netizens have shared their reactions to Mac's confession on X, with one of them calling her "dangerous".

"This is beyond crazy. I hope they seeking therapy," a user said.

A third user questioned Mac's behavior.

"Is there ever a reason for this?", another stated.

Leilani Capalot shares a response to Stacia Mac's confession: Social media statement and other details explained

As mentioned, Stacia Mac's shooting video went viral on Friday where she was allegedly spotted going out of her residence. Mac later approached Leilani Capalot and a few moments later, gunshots were heard followed by Leilani's screaming.

While Mac has already admitted that she shot Capalot, the latter posted a few tweets in response the same day. Leilani claimed that the video featured only the "climax" of the incident and added:

"I was attacked verbally, emotionally, physically, consistently provoked, shot at, had my luggage stolen which in turn triggered a manic episode."

Leilani Capalot additionally stated that she has been "antagonized" in front of everyone and slammed Stacia Mac for trying to murder her child, along with sending the video to everyone. She continued,

"I still did not seek legal action nor council although she attempted to use her money and resources to have me arrested, my accounts removed etc. I am in extensive therapy and I hope she can do the same."

In another post, Leilani confirmed she was fine and had not consumed alcohol for around 40 days. She additionally stated in a post that she did not leak the video, saying that it is impossible to access someone's "personal ring camera" and get the footage.

Stacia Mac has previously spoken up about her daughter's alleged behavior in March this year because of her mental health issues. Mac claimed that Capalot reportedly tried to attack her and posted the screenshots of some messages from Polo G, who addressed his frustration towards everything that happened.