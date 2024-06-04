Director Adam Nimoy says he knows why his father Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner had a fallout

Director Adam Nimoy, the son of late actor Leonard Nimoy, recently spoke about the problems between his father and William Shatner. Both actors shared the screen in the famous film, Star Trek. While speaking to Page Six on June 2, 2024, Adam described the actors' bond as "very challenging" and recalled that the duo was very close in the past.

Adam started by hinting at the fact that he knew the reason why Leonard was not speaking to William, but did not reveal anything. He simply stated that he would let the "sleeping dogs lie."

Adam added that he heard various instances of the duo's feud over the years:

"Julie and I were scratching our heads like… you've knocked heads with Bill, all your professional life. And now they had some reconciliation and it was beautiful, but it just didn't. They just couldn't sustain it. And that's unfortunate."

Trending

Notably, Leonard died from lung disease at his Los Angeles-based residence in 2015 and was 83 years old at the time.

Adam Nimoy speaks about the relationship he shared with his father

While speaking about his memoir to Page Six on June 1, 2024, Adam Nimoy revealed that although he had hardly spoken to his father for many years, things started to improve a few years before Leonard's death. Adam referred to him by saying:

"He was sober but not necessarily in recovery. He did not take his own inventory. He took my inventory and that's kind of a no-no."

Adam recalled how Leonard's popularity after his appearance as Spock left an impact on his childhood. He added that it was not easy to confront someone who had accumulated millions of fans around the world. He also addressed the documentary For the Love of Spock and said:

"It was a way for me to honor my father. And it was a way for him to really look at where he had come from and what he had done in his life."

Although Leonard was known for his performance as Spock, he also became famous after appearing in shows such as Mission: Impossible, Fringe, and Young Sheldon.

Adam Nimoy gained recognition over the years for his work as a director: Career and other details explained

Adam Nimoy has directed the episodes of various shows over the years. He has several shows under his credits, including Nash Bridges, Babylon 5, Sliders, The Practice, NYPD Blue, Gilmore Girls, and more.

Apart from direction, he even wrote a book titled The Most Human: Reconciling with My Father, Leonard Nimoy. The book launch was held on June 3, 2024. As the name suggests, the book reveals a lot of things about Leonard. Adam addresses the same in an official statement that reads:

"He was the go-to guy, which was absolutely unthinkable just a few years before. I would never have called him. Never. I didn't call him when I broke up my marriage of 18 years and I moved out of my house, leaving my two kids."

Adam Nimoy also helmed a documentary based on the TV show, titled What We Left Behind. Furthermore, Adam pursued a career in acting where he appeared in an episode of The Big Bang Theory. The episode included a reference to Star Trek where he was creating a documentary on the cultural impact left by his father, who played Spock.

Adam reportedly started his career as a lawyer but later shifted his focus towards direction.