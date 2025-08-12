Did Taylor Swift comment with question marks underneath her official fan page, teasing her new era? Viral post debunked

On Monday, August 11, an X user, @myalcott, shared a screenshot that appeared to show Taylor Swift commenting on an Instagram post by @taylornation. The Love Story singer's comment allegedly contained several question marks on the post, which featured a carousel of photos from her Eras Tour.The caption of the post read:&quot;Thinking about when she said 'See you next era...&quot;However, the tweet, which has since gone viral on the platform with more than 3.7 million views, is false, as the original Instagram post contains no such comment from Taylor Swift.It was likely an attempt to build anticipation for Swift's 12th studio album, which was announced by the singer hours later.Taylor Swift announced her 12th studio album hours after online speculation&quot;Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour&quot; Concert Movie World Premiere - Source: GettyHours after the post went viral on X, Swift ended fan speculation by announcing a new album. Swift revealed the news in a clip from her upcoming appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast. In a snippet posted jointly by Taylor and the podcast's Instagram handle, the Wildest Dreams singer was seated next to Travis, with Jason appearing in the other half of the frame.During their conversation, Swift picked up a mint-green vanity case with TS printed on it. As the Kelce brothers wondered about its contents, she pulled out a vinyl for her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. While the album's cover art was blurred out, presales are already live on Swift's official website (with blurred visuals as well). So far, there's no information about when the upcoming album might be released.The Life of a Showgirl follows Taylor Swift's 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which dropped on April 19, 2024. The announcement comes just weeks after Madame Tussauds unveiled 13 wax figures of Swift from her Eras Tour.A tribute to her record-breaking, highest-grossing tour of all time, Madame Tussauds announced that the launch had global reach, with each statue placed in a different branch of her museums, including locations like Sydney, Blackpool, Hong Kong, London, Berlin, Amsterdam, Budapest, and Shanghai.According to Danielle Cullen, the senior figure stylist at Madame Tussauds, the museum worked with multiple renowned fashion houses to recreate Swift's Eras Tour looks, including Vivienne Westwood, Alberta Ferretti, Versace, Roberto Cavalli, Etro, and Christian Louboutin.Cullen added that the project took over 14 months to complete, involving more than 40 artists:&quot;This is the most ambitious project in Madame Tussauds' 250-year history, which only feels right to reflect the stratospheric status of Taylor Swift.&quot;The full episode of New Heights featuring Taylor Swift will be released at midnight on Tuesday, August 12.