Diddy's ex-bodyguard says he would "hate to find out" rapper had a hand in Kim Porter's death

Diddy's ex-bodyguard Roger Bonds recently spoke about the rapper's former partner Kim Porter's controversial death, revealing that he would "hate to find out" the rapper had something to do with it. Porter passed away in 2018 due to a reported cause of lobar pneumonia.

In a recent interview with VladTV, Bonds revealed that he believes Diddy really loved Kim Porter. When asked if the rapper had anything to do with the model's death, Roger mentioned he does not know with "everything that came out." He said:

"If someone asks do I think he really loved Kim? I think he loved Kim I really do. And-- I don't think-- I don't know to what lengths a person would go to when we're dealing with billions of dollars and and have someone know so much about you. I can't say no more with everything that came out-- he definitely didn't [have something to do with Porter's death] but I would hate to find out he did."

Bonds also mentioned that he had spoken to one of Kim Porter's close friends following her death. Although Bonds did not work for Diddy during her death, he was "still in the mix." He said:

"I just needed to know and I asked them, 'What do you think?' And this was one of Kim's closest friends and she said, 'Bonds, I would hate to think that he had something to do with it.'"

Bonds also claimed that Porter's close friend mentioned that the deceased model was wearing an IV in her arm at a party days before she passed away.

Sean Diddy Combs and Kim Porter reportedly began dating in 1994 and officially broke up in 2007. The couple have three children together: Christian, D'Lila, and Jessica Combs.

Roger Bonds reveals Kim Porter did not like the way Diddy controlled her

(Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Speaking to VladTV in the same interview, Diddy's ex-bodyguard Roger Combs revealed that Kim Porter did not like how Puff "controlled her" and the money he sent for their kids. Bonds claimed that Porter wanted her children to have their own money. He said:

"She didn't like the way that Puff controlled her and the way he controlled the money he would give her for the kids. So, she wanted to make sure-- her exact words were, 'This motherf**ker not gonna run my kids like this. I want them to have their own money like Russell and his kids have.' So, she was trying to build a foundation for them to have their own following."

Bonds also denied claims that Kim Porter was writing a "tell-all" book about Diddy before she passed away. One of the supermodel's friends apparently told the bodyguard that Kim was writing a children's book instead.

This is not the first time Roger Bonds has spoken about Diddy's past and his relationships. Bonds previously spoke about Kim Porter as well as Diddy's other former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in light of the s*xual assault and r*pe allegations against the rapper.

Bonds recalled one incident involving Porter in a previous June 3 interview with Vlad. As per the ex-security guard, back in 2005, he escorted Porter and Diddy to a yacht vacation. He did not travel with them on the cruise but claimed that Kim had a "broken nose" when the couple returned. He added:

"I can't tell you what this situation was over. I took them to where the yacht came and picked them up. Puff said, I don’t need no security as it was just personal friends getting on the yacht.' And then I picked them up when the yacht came back, and I seen Kim’s nose taped up."

The interviewer, DJ Vlad, weighed into the conversation, revealing that reports suggested Sean Combs and Porter had an argument on the cruise, and the rapper allegedly punched her. Bonds added that Diddy told him the model had hit her nose on a table.

He further revealed that Kim Porter appeared sad and quiet during the rest of the trip and had a bandage on her nose for weeks. Bonds recalled that Sean Combs apparently flew in a surgeon for Kim later. He said:

"Yeah, he definitely did. He flew in a plastic surgeon. Puff will fly in whatever you need to cover himself up, you know what I'm saying? He's going to fly in your doctors so that he can know—he was controlling when it came to Kim."

Bonds indicated that Diddy would fly in surgeons or doctors to fix the situation so that the information would not leak outside and he would be able to "control the situation."