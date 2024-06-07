"You could tell she was sad"— Diddy's former bodyguard claims rap mogul once broke Kim Porter's nose and flew in a plastic surgeon 

On June 5, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former head of security Roger Bonds appeared for an interview with Vlad TV and got candid about working for the hip-hop magnate. He revealed some incidents he witnessed during his tenure between 2003 and 2012.

He particularly recalled an incident from 2005 where Diddy allegedly broke Kim Porter’s nose during a yacht excursion. Roger Bonds explained that while he didn’t witness the assault himself, he knew what had happened judging by Porter’s behavior when he reportedly went to pick them up from the harbor.

“Kim was basically just quiet… You could tell she was sad. It wasn’t like somebody was supposed to look when they came off a vacation on a yacht… And she had some tape over her nose,” the ex-bodyguard claimed.

Roger Bonds added that Diddy claimed that she “hit a table” during the trip and later flew in a plastic surgeon to “cover” up what he really did.

Diddy's assistants allegedly witnessed the Kim Porter yacht incident

During the recent Vlad TV appearance, Diddy’s former bodyguard Roger Bonds opened up about an incident involving his ex-boss and his former late partner, Kim Porter.

The host asked him to elaborate on the time when Kim Porter appeared in public with a tape over her nose and whether or not Combs was involved. In response, Bonds stated:

“I can’t tell you what this situation was over. I took them to where the yacht came and picked them up. And Puff said, ‘I don’t need no security as it was just personal friends getting on the yacht.’ And then I picked them up when the yacht came back, and I seen uh Kim’s nose taped up.”

He further continued by saying:

“It was whispers all around the office of everything that happened because his assistants were there and they were talking about it. He tried to say that she hit a table. But everybody in the office and everybody that was immediately around him knew exactly what happened.”

When asked whether he knew that the rumors that the argument that allegedly led Diddy to break Kim’s nose was about the late record producer Shakir Stewart were true, Roger Bonds said that while he knew his ex-boss had a “situation” with the former Def Jam record executive. Roger couldn’t “validate” the same about the yacht incident.

The former Diddy head of security also claimed that Kim Porter was “quiet” and “sad” in the aftermath of the excursion, and had a tape over her nose for a few weeks. When the Vlad TV host showed a picture of Kim with a tape on her nose, Bonds confirmed it was from around the same time.

“He definitely flew in a plastic surgeon. Puff would fly whatever you need to cover yourself up… He is going to fly in your doctors, so that he can know he was controlling when it came to Kim… Anything was wrong… that wouldn’t get leaked out, he was able to control the situation,” Bonds added.

In the same interview, the former bodyguard also claimed that he witnessed at least two other instances first-hand where Sean Combs reportedly “attacked” Kim Porter.

Notably, this is not the first time Roger Bonds has spoken up about his ex-boss’ alleged violent tendencies. Last month, on an episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored aired on May 20, 2024, he claimed that he saw Combs getting violent “four or five times” with his kids’ mother, Kim Porter, and former girlfriend and singer Cassie.

He alleged that he witnessed Combs get into “wrestling and punching matches” with these women. Bonds further claimed that the 2016 video which was recently leaked by CNN involving Diddy and Cassie, with the former shoving, kicking, and dragging the latter across a Los Angeles hotel hallway, “didn’t surprise me,” as “I’ve seen things to this nature before.”

The former bodyguard also mentioned how Diddy’s apology was vague and felt like “he’s up to the same games.” Prior to that, Bonds also took to his Instagram to call his ex-boss a “women beater” and threatened to expose him by telling “nothing but the truth”, and how his mental health was impacted around Sean Combs.