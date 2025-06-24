Diddy trial: Defense argues alleged "co-conspirator" Kristina Khorram played no role in rapper's crimes or acts of coercion

Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial is nearing its conclusion. On Tuesday, the prosecution rested its case after presenting 34 witnesses on the court stand. Later, the defense filed the Rule 29 motion for the rapper's acquittal. Diddy's defense claimed that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against the music mogul.

Ad

They emphasized several messages exchanged between Combs and his ex-girlfriend "Jane," showing that they booked escort services themselves to conceal these activities from the staff. As per CNN, defense lawyer Alexandra Shapiro argued that Combs' former chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, was not involved in "facilitating" any of the alleged crimes except the arranging of drugs for personal use.

The defense argued that although Khorram was an alleged "co-conspirator" in Diddy's alleged crimes, Combs' texts hinted that he repeatedly lied to Khorram about his activities.

Ad

Trending

"That's not the way co-conspirators act with each other," Shapiro said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

CNN reported that Shapiro also added that the prosecution alleged that Combs began his conspiracy in 2004, whereas Khorram was actively involved in Diddy's personal matters only from 2016. The defense claimed that Khorram was neither aware nor did she believe that any of Combs' girlfriends were coerced against their will.

According to NBC News, the defense also added that the prosecution had failed to prove RICO charges. Shapiro said that there was no evidence of Combs running an enterprise and called his s*xual activities a personal matter. She went on to say that none of the staff "actually conspired" with the rapper.

Ad

"They did errands and made travel arrangements, but they did not have anything to do with what went on with Combs and his girlfriends in the hotel room other than they used baby oil, Astroglide and drank alcohol and maybe did drugs," Shapiro said.

Diddy's defense claimed that Cassie Ventura was not coerced into "freak offs"

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per CNN, on Tuesday, the defense argued that the prosecution couldn't prove that Sean "Diddy" Combs forced his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, into commercial s*x activities and failed to prove sex trafficking charges. Alexandra Shapiro said that none of the texts shown to the jury so far hinted that Ventura was coerced into "freak offs."

"A person in Mr. Combs' position clearly would've understood that, on the contrary, she enjoyed the s*xual activity and did not feel coerced," Shapiro added.

Ad

The outlet reported that while making these claims, Diddy's defense acknowledged that Combs was violent towards Ventura, but didn't resort to violence to force Ventura into "freak offs." The defense reiterated its claims that domestic violence didn't equate with sex trafficking, as the prosecution had alleged.

Sean "Diddy" Combs declined to take the stand in court

Ad

According to CNN, on Day 29 of the federal trial, Judge Arun Subramanian conducted the allocution and asked Sean Combs how he was doing.

"I'm doing great, your honor. I've been wanting to tell you thank you, you're doing an excellent job," the rapper replied.

NBC News reported that the judge explained to Combs his right to testify and asked if he had discussed with his defense about not testifying.

Ad

"We have discussed it thoroughly, that is my decision, that is totally my decision, my decision, I am making it," Combs replied.

The prosecution requested that the judge reject the motion for acquittal filed by the defense. After throwing light on certain facts, Diddy's defense also rested its case on Tuesday. Moreover, the prosecution confirmed that there would be no rebuttal case. Now, closing arguments are expected to begin on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More