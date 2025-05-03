"Diet version of Kanye West" — Internet reacts as Soulja Boy calls out Drake in viral tweet

Soulja Boy is trending again after posting a message aimed at Drake on social media. This comes about four months after he also dissed Drake during a livestream in January.

Also known as DeAndre Cortez Way, the rapper took to his official account on X on May 3, 2025, and wrote:

“You a b**ch a** ni**a @Drake keep playing with me im gon show yo pu**y a** ni**a.”

Notably, Soulja Boy did not mention anything else about the reasons behind posting the tweet. However, this was followed by another post where he again referred to Drizzy by saying:

“I rock with @Drake it’s the people around him I ain’t stamping.”

Although the tweets have been deleted now and Drake has not responded to any one of them, netizens took to the comments section of The Shade Room to share their reactions to the same. One of them seemingly gave a funny response by addressing DeAndre and wrote:

“Soulja boy is the diet version of Kanye west.”

A user reacts (Image via Instagram/theshaderoom)

Among other replies, a user seemingly alleged that DeAndre was possibly trying to get attention by mentioning Drake in his tweet. Another person wrote that Soulja always tries to bring something new, followed by an individual giving a funny response, writing that Soulja needs to be ignored.

Online responses (Images via Instagram/theshaderoom)

Online responses (Images via Instagram/theshaderoom)

Soulja Boy targeted Drake on a few more occasions earlier this year

As mentioned, DeAndre dissed Drake in January 2025 and even seemingly referred to the lawsuit filed by the latter against the music company Universal Music Group the same month.

According to Billboard, Soulja Boy addressed the same by saying:

“Y’all the type of [people] that sue [people]… like Drake. Y’all h*es. Y’all the type of people that lose a rap battle and sue a ni**a … I’m a real gangster, bro. I could never sue a ni**a.”

Drizzy made accusations of defamation against UMG, alleging that they launched a campaign to make Kendrick Lamar’s single Not Like Us successful, which falsely claimed that Drake was a “p*dophile”, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The single was released last year when Drizzy and Lamar were involved in a rap battle.

According to Billboard, Soulja Boy started criticizing Drake in a live-streaming video by saying:

“Drake you a b**ch. You can’t even come to America and talk to the president. F**k boy, stay in Canada where your b**ch a** belong at. You’s a b**ch.”

Billboard also stated that Soulja and Drake’s issues began after the latter’s dispute with Kendrick Lamar seemingly ended in 2024. DeAndre wrote in a tweet at the time that he was disappointed with Drizzy, which reportedly referred to the latter losing his rap battle with Lamar, where the duo released multiple diss tracks aimed at each other.

As mentioned, Drizzy has not responded to Soulja’s latest tweet speaking about him. Notably, the duo had collaborated on the remix of Drake’s song We Made It around ten years ago.

Meanwhile, DeAndre has not announced any new album so far, and his last major project was Big Draco 3, which came out back in 2022.

