DJ Akademiks claims Drake told him to tell his fans to "wait for the next chapter" and that the album with PartyNextDoor was "the warmup"

Drake and PartyNextDoor released their collaborative project, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, on February 14, 2025. Fans had mixed reactions to the album, while many enjoyed it, others called it boring.

Meanwhile, DJ Akademiks took to social media to share an update from Drake himself. In a tweet posted on Friday, February 21, Akademiks revealed that Drake told him to inform fans that there would be something even bigger and the recently dropped album was only "the warmup." The tweet read:

"He told me to tell yall.. wait for the next chapter. dis was the warmup."

The post soon gained traction on X, amassing over one million views and 14K likes.

This update came shortly after first-week sales projections for the album were released. According to The Hits Daily Double, the album would possibly sell 249K units during its first week.

While Drake has not confirmed the release of an upcoming solo album, he has been dropping hints. During a recent show in Australia, he addressed the audience, saying:

"You know, eventually when the time is right Drizzy Drake alone by himself is gonna have to have a one-on-one talk to y'all."

He further promised:

"When the time is right, I’ll be back with another album. A one-on-one conversation with y'all that you need to hear."

Fans are now eagerly anticipating the possibility of a new solo album, which would be Drake's first since For All The Dogs in 2023.

Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U might give strong competition to Kendrick Lamar's GNX on Billboard 200

While Drizzy's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U reportedly did not exceed the first-week sales of some of his previous projects, it could still lead him to claim the top spot on the US Billboard 200 chart. According to Billboard, the first position on the chart is currently occupied by Kendrick Lamar's GNX, which he dropped in November 2024.

As reported by Billboard on February 20, the album has already made it to the Spotify Daily Top Songs USA and Apple Music real-time charts. The outlet further stated that the album had broken the record for the "biggest R&B/soul album in Apple Music's history by first-day streams worldwide."

As for the recently released album, some of its popular tracks include CN Tower, Moth Balls, Small Town Fame, Nokia, Somebody Loves Me, Gimme A Hug, Celibacy, When He's Gone, and Glorious, to name a few.

In Gimme A Hug, the rapper rapped that several other rappers were "using him for promotion." He rapped:

"Small fish, making kids feel emotion/ Using you for promotion, truer words had never been spoken."

He also made similar jabs in another song titled Celibacy. Apart from dropping a new album, the Canadian rapper has also been busy conducting his ongoing tour across Australia and New Zealand.

