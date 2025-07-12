Does Justin Bieber address his "It's not clocking to you" meme on "SWAG"? Singer posts photo of a banner with the phrase after dropping album

On Friday, July 11, Justin Bieber dropped his seventh studio album, SWAG, which soon peaked as #1 on the US Apple Music. The album, which contains 21 songs, has found success online, with netizens praising the Peaches singer for his latest creation.

Ad

In one of the songs on his album, Bieber also addresses the "It's not clocking to you" meme, which went viral last month. Standing on Business - the 16th track on SWAG - includes the audio pulled from the viral video, where the singer tells a paparazzi:

"You’re not getting it. It’s not clocking to you. It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business, is it?"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

After releasing the album, Justin Bieber used the viral phrase on a promo billboard and shared it on X. The post quickly went viral, with over 33 million views, 45K retweets, 14K saves, and 489K likes.

According to Cosmopolitan, the album Standing on Business also stands out for featuring comedian Druski.

On the track, the comedian delivers a 50-second interlude, saying,

"I like that you pronounce business. Usually, when I say, ‘Standing on business,’ I say, ‘Standing on bid-ness.’ I don’t say, ‘Standing on business, bro'."

Ad

Before the album dropped, Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, also referenced the viral meme when she shared an Instagram story featuring one of SWAG's billboards. The Rhode founder wrote under the post:

"Is it finally clocking to you f**king losers?"

Aside from showing support for her husband's latest project, Hailey Bieber also makes an appearance in one of SWAG's cover arts, with one of them featuring a family portrait of the couple with their 11-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber.

Ad

The couple welcomed their firstborn last year, in August 2024, but have yet to post a picture with the little one's face on it.

Druski has featured on three songs from Justin Bieber's new album

Expand Tweet

Ad

Besides Standing on Business, Druski features on two more songs on Justin Bieber's new album, namely Therapy Session and Soulful.

In his cameo on the former, the comedian talks about the seemingly questionable activities on social media in recent months. In a conversation between Bieber and Druski, the Stay singer opens up about his mental health struggles, saying:

"That’s been a tough thing for me recently, is feeling like I’ve had to go through a lot of my struggles as a human—as all of us do—really publicly. And so people are always asking if I’m okay, and that starts to really weigh on me. It starts to make me feel like I’m the one with issues and everyone else is perfect."

Ad

Druski, on his part, also praised the Sorry singer on his approach to the new album, saying:

"You got some soul on this album. You kinda sound Black on this muthafucka, man... Your soul is Black. Your skin white, but your soul Black, Justin. I promise you, man."

Justin Bieber's SWAG comes four years after the singer dropped his last studio album, Justice, in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More