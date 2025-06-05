"Don't bring God into this" — Internet reacts to Cardi B saying God told her to give Stefon Diggs a chance

On Tuesday, June 3, Cardi B opened up about her new relationship with Stefon Diggs in an X Spaces chat with her fans. Explaining the signs that convinced her to give Stefon a chance, the WAP rapper said,

"I'm with the person I am with now because... I just felt like God was telling me to give him a chance, which is so weird... There were times when I used to be depressed, and I was, like, sad, and my mind just kept going in circles and circles and circles."

Cardi continued,

"And for some reason, when I had those episodes, that's when a motherf**ker would hit me up or text me out of the blue, checking on me and stuff like that. And I'm like, you know what? Maybe I should just give it a chance."

Cardi B shared how her relationship with NFL player Stefon Diggs began as a friendship, with both taking time to get to know each other. She said the new relationship makes her feel "young" and "refreshed" after dealing with lies, cheating, and gaslighting from her ex-husband, Offset, which left her feeling hurt and drained.

@FearedBuck shared the audio clip from Cardi's X Spaces chat on their X handle on Wednesday, June 4. The tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 617K views and 5.6K likes in less than a day.

Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

⛩♊️SOLO✖️JONES👑⛩ @VybzGemini Don’t bring God into this love 😂🤣

Some netizens speculated that Cardi B and Diggs were not the right match, and that the rapper might be the one getting used in the relationship.

Vocal Pineapple @VocalPineapple Cardi B acting like we don’t know Stefan Diggs likes men after he tried to drug and have sex with a man, this just feels like they put him with her because WHICHEVER man pops out with Cardi right now does so VERY publicly, it’s an excuse to go LOOK HE’S NOT DL HE WAS WITH CARDI REMEMBER!? Wouldn’t be surprised to find out they have the same publicist or some sort of business connection. Maybe she’s unaware and is just being used, either way who buys this.

Sovy 🦍 @SovyMadeYou God suing for defamation

Cody @AGuyNamedCody She heading in the wrong direction and saying god led her there. He still waiting at the crossroads for you.

Meanwhile, others supported her for exploring the dating world in the wake of her messy divorce proceedings with Offset.

Ǟʊȶʊʍռ Ǟքօʟʟօռɨǟ ✨ @autumnapollonia She has a right to explore. Giving him a chance doesn’t mean it has to be her husband or even anything serious it could just be the step she needs to get out there again. Experience what it feels like to be loved and admired, enjoy herself again get excited again and have something to look forward to.

The Great Game @PowerSocialLife They really do anything but take accountability.

incognegro @king1sed Can we stop playing with God, cause i don’t wanna hear nun when it don’t work out

Cardi B said she was losing her mind in her marriage with Offset

Expand Tweet

Elsewhere on her X Spaces stream, Cardi B also talked about how "mentally drained" she was in her marriage with Offset, claiming to struggle with eating and getting frequent headaches. The Rodeo rapper added,

"I was literally losing my mind. And I gave it chances after chances after chances after chances after chances after chances."

Continuing, Cardi said that if she had continued to stay with her ex-husband, she "was going to end up going to jail, ‘cause I was going to end up killing them. Seriously, with my own bare hands. ‘Cause it was just getting so… it was just getting too much."

The mother-of-three also addressed the "disgusting hate" she was getting from netizens about her life choices online, claiming that she was being called a h*e despite being "faithful" to Offset for the duration of their marriage.

Offset and Cardi B got married in secret in 2017, and share three children - two daughters and a son - together. Throughout the course of their marriage, the couple has decided to separate several times before eventually getting back together. Cardi's latest divorce filing came in July 2024 - a month before her third daughter was born.

