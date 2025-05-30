“Don't let everybody have access to you” — Latto addresses frequently rapping about having a low body count in her music

Latto, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, recently addressed her rapping about having a low body count. During her sit-down on Complex’s 360 With Speedy Morman this Thursday, May 29, the Atlanta native explained that fans shouldn't take her lyrics about s*xual partners very seriously.

The conversation stemmed from her recent appearance on TheTylilShow Live, where Tylil asked the Sugar Honey Iced Tea artist why she mentioned her low body count so frequently, further suggesting that he didn't believe her claim. In response, Latto stated it didn't matter what he thought as long as her partner believed her. Subsequently, this sparked an online discourse on the subject.

Discussing the interview in her latest sit-down, the rapper told Speedy that she believed women shouldn't let "everybody put their hand in that cookie jar," further adding:

"It’s literally not that deep. I’m pushing, like, 'Be a boss. Don’t let everybody have access to you.'"

The 26-year-old also noted that the same applied to men as well.

"It’s not necessarily like a number that I’m proud of": Latto on her low body count, and how she doesn't think having multiple partners is a 'bad thing'

During her 360 With Speedy Morman interview, Latto reasoned that women shouldn't let anyone "put their hand in that cookie jar" unless they were deserving. She elaborated on how she didn't mean that having multiple s*xual partners was a "bad thing," just that she was proud of having a low body count herself.

"It’s not necessarily like a number that I’m proud of. It’s more so, like, everybody ain’t touched this, everybody ain’t had their hands on this motherf**ker," the rapper stated.

The discussion surrounding "body count" began when the Big Mama hitmaker and her sister, Brooklyn, appeared on Tylil's Twitch stream earlier this month. The sisters were seen making a video to promote the rapper's new single Somebody, wherein she sang, "I don't care about your bodies." Meanwhile, in her 2024 track Sunday Service, Latto rapped, "Body count so low, I might say I’m a v*rgin."

This prompted Tylil to ask why anyone would believe her claims. Latto then fired back, asking the Twitch streamer if he cared about his girlfriend's body count, to which he replied:

"Nah, hell no, that don’t got nothing to do with me... Why you always sayin in your songs how many bodies you got, though. Who gives a f**k?"

Expand Tweet

He further brought up how Latto said she can count her intimate partners on one hand, claiming she was lying about it. The songstress hit back, saying it was her music, so she had every right to rap about what she wanted. She continued:

"I don’t give a f**k if they believe me; my n***a believe me."

Elsewhere in her 360 With Speedy Morman interview, Latto explained that her "I don't care about your bodies" line in Somebody was a joke and that she was unbothered by the online discourse. The 26-year-old also noted that she didn't care what Tylil had "going on."

The rapper added that she considered her mystery boyfriend her "first and last" body, but she didn't elaborate further.

As per ComingSoon.net on May 5, the rapper admitted to being in a relationship in a 2023 interview with an Atlanta radio station, but she did not reveal her partner's identity, wanting to keep it private. She also suggested they had been together for a long time.

