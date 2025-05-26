"He didn’t leak nothing bro" — Internet reacts to Drake thinking Tylil leaked his number on stream after he called to congratulate him

Rapper Drake believed his phone number was leaked after he called streamer Tylil to congratulate him on his one million followers on Twitch. On May 25, 2025, Tylil had been celebrating his milestone on his livestream with his friends when he received a video call from the Canadian rapper.

The streamer answered the call and spoke to him, during which the rapper revealed that he believed Tylil accidentally leaked his phone number to his viewers, saying:

"You definitely leaked my number this s**t is going crazy."

However, the rapper laughed it off when Tylil apologized and said he'll get a new number the following day, calling it a "blessing in disguise."

As the video circulated on the internet, netizens questioned the validity of the Canadian rapper's statement, with one user claiming that Tylil didn't leak anything.

"He didn’t leak nothing bro."

Big T @Update1page He didn’t leak nothing bro

Many echoed this sentiment, claiming they didn't see the leaked number, while others jokingly asked for the rapper's number as they wanted to speak to him.

"I don’t see the number in this video. Am I missing something? How did it get leaked?" one person questioned.

"Where’s the number I need to urgently speak to Drake," another person said.

"I didnt even see him leak it," someone else commented.

"Where the number at?" another user asked.

Other netizens saw the humor in the situation, joking about Tylil doxxing the rapper after he called to congratulate him on his milestone.

"Drake congratulated him Tylil repaid him by doxxing him in 4K," one person tweeted.

"And just like that, Drake’s next album is titled Leaked by Tylil," another person added.

"That’s what Drake gets playing with the streamers," someone else commented.

"Drake just tryna show love, and now he’s gotta change his number by sundown," another user wrote.

Exploring Drake's relationship with streamers

Drake has had a good relationship with many streamers, often appearing on their livestreams or using them to promote his projects. Of late, he has appeared on stream with Adin Ross and xQc over the past few months.

The Canadian rapper also took advantage of the streaming community during his rap beef with Kendrick Lamar. In May 2024, streamer Kai Cenat showed his audience an Instagram DM from the Canadian rapper telling him to "stay on stream" before the release of his diss track Family Matters, which was immediately followed by Kendrick Lamar's diss track, meet the grahams.

Several streamers like Cenat, Zias!, and RDC World were also mentioned in the Canadian rapper's lawsuit against Universal Music Group involving Lamar's Not Like Us in January 2025.

The lawsuit claimed that the streamers were able to profit by monetizing their reaction videos to Not Like Us as UMG had allegedly "whitelisted" the song, with the document stating:

“These content creators could not have legally republished the Defamatory Material in full or profited from their reaction videos without UMG first whitelisting the Recording."

Meanwhile, Drizzy recently showed support for Kai Cenat's Streamer University by delivering a recorded video message for students on May 25.

Additionally, he and Cenat have also teamed up for the music video of Somebody Loves Me, a song from his collaborative album with PartyNextDoor titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

On May 17, Cenat announced a competition for aspiring directors to submit ideas for the music video by May 24. Following this, 20 of the best ideas will be chosen, and each idea will receive a $15K fund to create a 30-second to one-minute video for any portion of the song.

In other news, Drake is reportedly set to revive OVO Fest after a three-year hiatus this summer. The Canadian rapper revealed the news during Central Cee's Toronto show on May 24, however, he has not mentioned any further updates at the time of this article.

