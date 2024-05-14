"Don’t be romantic to my girl like that!" — A$AP Rocky calls out fan for allegedly flirting with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were spotted mingling with fans in New York City on May 12, when the rapper good-naturedly shut down a fan allegedly trying to flirt with the Umbrella singer. Rihanna was signing autographs when a fan said, "Rih, happy Mother’s Day, sweetheart.” A$AP Rocky immediately turned to the fan and quipped:

“Don’t be romantic to my girl like that!”

However, he quickly confirmed that he was joking and shared a hug with the fan. This interaction happened after Rihanna and A$AP Rocky left the Color Factory in New York for their son RZA's second birthday party. The couple, who have been long-time friends, started dating in 2019 and share two sons, RZA and Riot.

Expand Tweet

"I'm playing with you" — A$AP Rocky joked with a fan allegedly flirting with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky amicably shut down a fan allegedly trying to flirt with Rihanna when the two were meeting fans in New York City after their son's second birthday. A fan, holding a white rose, approached Rihanna and wished the mom of two for Mother's Day.

According to Hiphop DX, A$AP Rocky called out the man for being "romantic" with the singer. When the fan extended the rose towards Rihanna, the rapper squared up to the man and said, "Wassup, n*gga?!”

He immediately began to laugh and assured the fan that he was joking, adding “I’m playing with you, man” before hugging the fan. A seemingly unfazed Rihanna simply reached over to her partner and accepted the rose from the man.

This came after the pair recently celebrated their firstborn's second birthday by hosting a private party at Color Factory in New York City. On May 13, Rocky posted several pictures of the family of four on Instagram with the caption:

"HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY 2 MY 1st BORN BABY BOY RZA"

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's relationship timeline

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have grown to become one of the most influential power couples in the entertainment industry. According to Harper's Bazaar, they first collaborated in 2012 in a remix of the latter's single Cockiness (Love It). They became friends along the way, with Rocky joining the singer on her 2013 Diamond Tour.

The couple reportedly started dating in late 2019 after Rihanna broke up with Hassan Jameel, her boyfriend of three years. In January 2020, rumors of Rocky and Rihanna dating circulated online, though neither confirmed anything.

Rihanna and Rocky started dating in late 2019 (Image via Getty Images)

On May 21, 2021, A$AP Rocky affirmed their relationship in an interview with GQ Magazine, calling the singer "my lady" and "the love of my life." In May 2022, they welcomed their first son, RZA, and in August 2023, RiRi gave birth to their second son, Riot.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna opened up about how her sons were getting along.

“He [RZA] struggled in the beginning, but he loves his little brother. Every time he thinks we’re not looking at him, he’ll come over and touch him. If the baby’s crying, he’ll just hold his hands. It hurts him if the baby’s crying. He’ll wake up in the morning just saying, ‘Baby, baby, baby.’ He loves him. It took a while, but he got there, and I’m proud of him.”

In other news, Rihanna was scheduled to attend the Met Gala on May 6, 2024, but was forced to bow out because of flu, as per Vanity Fair.

The singer and beauty mogul has been a staple at the annual fundraising gala since 2007. She co-chaired the event in 2018 when the theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.