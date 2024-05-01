"It also forces me to embrace the epic things about being a woman"— Rihanna shares what it's like to be a "boy mom"

Singer Rihanna recently opened up about her journey of motherhood, particularly as a "boy mom." During an interview with E! News, published on April 29, 2024, the global superstar spoke candidly about how her sons, RZA (23 months) and Riot Rose (8 months), have impacted her life and work, offering insights into her evolving relationship with femininity.

"I get to be as casual and busted as I want to, but it also forces me to embrace the epic things about being a woman and female and all my femininity — I embrace it so much more now," explained Rihanna.

Rihanna said during the interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker at Fenty Beauty's Soft'Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation launch on April 26. She commented, as a part of a larger discussion, on how her sons have shaped her identity, highlighting the embrace of her femininity despite being outnumbered by boys in her household.

Rihanna speaks about balancing motherhood and career

Rihanna explained how her sons bring a renewed sense of purpose to her life, influencing how she balances her personal and professional pursuits.

"Everything has to be intentional, and everything has to be worth it—especially when it takes me away from them" the singer stated.

She emphasized the importance of prioritizing her work and family, considering that she spends a lot of time away from her children.

Despite this balancing act, Rihanna approaches her role as a mother with humor. Speaking about attending the Fenty Beauty event, she remarked,

"They've got to eat, for one, so I've got to work. This is totally worth it. This is the biggest launch we've had since we launched this brand in 2017."

Rihanna also spoke about the unique joys of raising two sons.

"It makes me feel really cool to be a boy mom" she said.

She acknowledged how the experience has allowed her to embrace both casual and feminine aspects of her identity. She even spoke about the contrast between these sides of her persona, which serves as a testament to her multifaceted nature, balancing motherhood, business, and music.

In addition to her current family dynamic, she has expressed a desire to expand her family. She shared her hope for a daughter in the future. Speaking to Interview magazine, she stated,

"I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky (whose real name is Rakim Mayers) began publicly dating in 2020, although there were rumors about their relationship beforehand. The pair collaborated on music and fashion projects before going public, fostering speculation about their romantic connection.

In May 2021, A$AP Rocky publicly acknowledged his relationship with her in an interview with GQ, referring to her as "the love of my life."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a son named RZA, on May 13, 2022. The couple chose to keep many details about their son private at first, including his name, which was later revealed to be RZA, after the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan. She has since shared some glimpses into her family's life, posting photos of A$AP Rocky and their son on social media.

On March 6, 2023, the singer shared an Instagram photo of RZA, with a caption.

"My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him"

She referenced her appearance at the 95th Academy Awards in March 2023.

She also posted a video of RZA, writing,

"Look who don't want mommy to workout"

The video showed how she balances motherhood with her fitness routine.

In early 2023, she announced her second pregnancy in a unique way by showing her growing baby bump during her performance at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on February 12, 2023, marking a memorable and unexpected moment for fans and viewers worldwide.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's second son, Riot Rose, was born in August 2023. This expanded the family to four, and she has spoken openly about how much she enjoys being a "boy mom," balancing her professional and personal life.