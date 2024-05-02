"Drake is definitely winning" — Cam'ron and Ma$e weigh in on Kendrick Lamar's diss track Euphoria

Cam'ron and Ma$e recently shared their opinion on Kendrick Lamar's Drake-dissing track Euphoria on their show It Is What It Is on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Both rappers agreed that Drake has been winning the battle so far.

Speaking about Euphoria on the podcast, Mase shared that Drake is "definitely winning" from an "MC standpoint". He said:

“Drake is definitely winning from an MC standpoint. It took a while for us to get the record from Kendrick and when you wait a while it gotta be outta this world. I think if Kendrick dropped this record right after ‘[Push Ups] Drop and Give Me 50,’ it would have been crazy.”

Cam'ron agreed with Mase, stating that Euphoria "did not move" him. He also suggested the song should have come out earlier, as it took "too long to come out". He said:

“I think Drake is winning. ‘Euphoria’ didn’t really move me. I’m expecting lyrics from Kendrick, you’re expecting certain things. The song was kinda long, it took too long to come out — pause. I’m not saying it’s bad.”

Lamar dropped a 6-minute diss track on Drake earlier this week, where he repeatedly mentioned the rapper and took digs at him.

Lamar's track seemingly came as a reply to Drake's diss track titled Taylor Made Lifestyle, in which he reportedly used AI-generated voices of Snoop Dogg and the late Tupac Shakur to target Lamar.

Cam'ron feels Drake and Lamar's battle is not a 'dangerous atmosphere'

Speaking on the It Is What It Is show, Cam'ron further weighed in that back in his time, rap battles had the potential to turn dangerous. Cam'ron felt that the stakes for Drake and Lamar's beef are not as high as it was when he had such feuds with some of his rapper contemporaries in the '90s and '00s.

The rapper explained that he does not "feel that in these battles." He said:

“I’m not saying this rap beef isn’t interesting and entertaining, but when we was rap disses — and not just me, I’m saying in general — people had the potential to die or get seriously hurt,” he said. “I just don’t feel that in these battles."

He clarified that he is not "promoting violence" but the atmosphere does not feel "dangerous" to him. He continued:

“I’m not promoting [violence]; I’m happy that nobody will get hurt, hopefully. But it just felt dangerous. This doesn’t feel like a dangerous atmosphere to me.”

Turkish rapper Murda, who was also present on the show, added his point of view to the conversation. He called Lamar's Euphoria a "good record" but claimed they didn't "wait a while" to get a huge record instead they wanted a strong comeback against Drake's diss track. He further agreed with Cam'ron and Mase that Lamar was too late in releasing his track. He said:

“It was a good record [but] we didn’t wait a while for a good record […] It’s like when you did ‘Curtis’ [referring to Cam’ron’s 50 Cent diss song], it’s a certain thing you gotta have in the record that Kendrick doesn’t have in his record."

Murda further pointed out that a diss track should "say something" to make people look at another person differently. He felt Lamar's track had "an angle" that was "already heard before."

Cam'ron and Mase have 'got an album' which they 'can't put out'

Cam'ron recently revealed to his Instagram followers, that he and Mase have 'an album' with six-seven songs but Mase does not allow him to 'put it out'. The rapper said:

"Me and Ma$e got an album. He said we can’t put it out! I don’t know what it’s about. We did six-seven songs. We do the songs and then he say, ‘No.’ "

He further revealed:

“I don’t know what Ma$e is saving them for. But we got songs together and not together. I’m just not allowed to play them.”

Praising Mase for his songs, Cam'ron mentioned that they are 'mad songs' and all of them are 'hot'. The rapper described Mase's unreleased songs as "real, real, real good songs". He speculated that the songs were "just for him to enjoy" and if he had the chance to play the songs, he would.