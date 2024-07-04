"Drake lied again" - Fans react as Kendrick Lamar reveals teaser images from his ‘Not Like Us’ music video ft. Whitney Alford

Rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar filmed the music video for his hit Drake diss track, Not Like Us, in his hometown of Compton, California, on June 22, 2024. Since the shoot, fans had been eagerly waiting for the video, and teaser images of the video shoot were shared on social media on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

One of the pictures showed Kendrick Lamar with his longtime partner and fiancé, Whitney Alford, along with their two children, Enoch and Uzi. Meanwhile, another picture showed K-Dot taking a swing at an owl-shaped piñata with a disclaimer attached.

“No OVh*es were harmed during the making of this video,” it read.

As the pictures went viral, netizens had diverse reactions to them, with many claiming that Lamar's rival, Drake, was spreading false rumors. They said that during this feud, Drizzy reportedly made inaccurate claims about K-Dot's rift with Alford and their children. The Canadian rapper made the allegations in his Kendrick diss tracks Family Matters and The Heart Pt. 6.

Some fans weighed in on the disclaimer and claimed that it was a dig at Drizzy's OVO crew.

They took to X to state that Drake had "lied again," as he had claimed that Lamar hadn't seen his children "for months."

“What happened to Kendrick not seeing his children for months? Drake lied again,” a person wrote.

“That is a killer family portrait!” one person wrote.

“Kendrick really wasn’t bluffing when he said he’d turn you into a song if you keep playing with him,” another person wrote.

“This is about to be soooo epic. Hoping it drops tomorrow,” a fan wrote.

Additionally, Drake fans claimed that the rapper was the one who got Kendrick Lamar and his allegedly estranged family back together.

“Drake made Kendrick become a father again,” a netizen wrote.

“Drake literally help this man get his family back together for a music video. Dude has been dating a girl since high school and never even got married. Sh*t is hilarious,” another netizen wrote.

“Kendrick still stuck on the beef because he knows deep down that he did not beat Drake. He keeps trying and trying,” an individual wrote.

A couple of other images of the music video shoot also emerged online. One of them showed K-Dot sitting with several men and women dressed in Not Like Us t-shirts with their faces painted. The other showed Kendrick posing alongside fellow West Coast rappers, including Big Hippy.

Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' music video teaser is out now. (Image via X/OnThinIce)

Mustard produced Kendrick Lamar's new video

Kendrick Lamar was shooting the music video for his song Not Like Us on the afternoon of Saturday, June 22, 2024. He was spotted across multiple locations in Compton, California, including Compton City Hall, Tam’s Burgers, and the Nickerson Gardens projects.

Fellow rapper YG was seen pulling up his car to the moving set, while record producer Mustard accompanied K-Dot throughout the weekend. As fans waited in anticipation for the release of the video, several images and clips of the shoot were shared on social media.

One of these images appeared to look like a block party where people surrounded Kendrick and conducted a chorus of the Drake diss track.

Before the shoot, Kendrick performed at The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Juneteenth concert on June 19, 2024. He rapped the Billboard Hot 100 charting diss track five times in a row plus an instrumental sixth version at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

The release date of the Not Like Us music video is still undisclosed, but fans of Lamar anticipate it to be out on July 4, 2024.

