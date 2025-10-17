“dropping hits and heirs”: Fans react as Charlie Puth and wife Brooke Sansone announce they’re expecting their first child in “Changes” music video

Charlie Puth released the music video for his new single, Changes, on Thursday, October 16, but it's not the only news. The pop singer/songwriter also shared via the music video that he and his wife, Brooke Sansone, are expecting. Sansone made a cameo in the video to tease the news.

Around the 2:30 mark of the music video, the couple can be seen with both their hands on her growing belly, signaling that they are about to become a family of three.

Following the news, a fan commented a "fire" emoji for the singer's version of sharing the news that they are pregnant.

LouOnX @LouXpress @PopCrave Charlie dropping hits and heirs at the same time. 🔥

Fans congratulated the We Don't Talk Anymore singer/songwriter and Brooke Sasone on the new addition to their family. Others also pointed out how he is dropping hits and life updates at the same time, which some of his fans find is "so perfectly Charlie Puth," because it's "creative and heartfelt."

!ANON! @Anon_liq @PopCrave Bro that’s wholesome as h*ll, Charlie really out here giving the world both hits and life updates at the same time.

Aman Khan @AmankhanTsunami @PopCrave That’s such beautiful news! 🥹💖 Congratulations to Charlie and Brooke what a lovely way to share it through a music video!

Favourite 「🦑」🪖 @Suifavourite @PopCrave That’s such a sweet way to share the news, announcing it through a music video feels so perfectly Charlie Puth, creative and heartfelt.

Another commenter praised Charlie Puth's "legendary multitasking energy" for using the music video as a pregnancy reveal, but another fan poked fun at his dance moves in the video. They are hoping the baby inherits his voice, but not his dance moves.

Don Richie @movingon70 @PopCrave Charlie Puth dropping a music video and a baby announcement at the same time? legendary multitasking energy iconic vibes, someone grab the confetti

Yorkshire Lass @eyup_io @PopCrave Aye, that’s the kind of change we can all get behind—congratulations to them! Let’s hope the baby inherits Charlie’s voice and not his dance moves!

Puth and Sansone started dating in 2022, although they have known each other for a long time because they are family friends. They married in September 2024.

Charlie Puth announced his upcoming fourth album, coming in 2026

Charlie Puth released the Changes music video, announced that he and his wife are expecting their first baby, and unveiled his fourth studio album in one drop. On October 16, the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer announced that his new album will be called Whatever's Clever, and Changes will be its lead single.

Charlie Puth Visit SiriusXM (Image via Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

The new project marks Puth's fourth studio album and his first full-length project in nearly four years, set to arrive on March 6, 2026. While fans will have to wait several months to get their hands on the new album, he released Changes with an official music video directed by Charlotte Rutherford to tide fans over.

As the title implies, Puth sings about the changes in life in his latest music. He sings in the chorus:

"There's been some changes in our life / I can feel the distance, space and time / Has made everything different, day and night / Everything has changed and I don't know why"

While he doesn't specify what "changes" he's singing about anywhere in the song, he mentions the feelings that come with it in the lyrics: "Sometimes the wind blows in different / New directions and lessons are happening." While the single was officially released on October 16, Puth previewed it during the first show of his four-night residency at the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York in September.

His limited residency was called Whatever's Clever, which now appears like a preview of what his new album is going to be about. He also previewed a song called Beat Yourself Up during the first show, but so far, there is very little known about Charlie Puth's upcoming album. The tracklist remains under wraps, but the album will reportedly include 12 new tracks.

Stay tuned for more Charlie Puth news and updates as the year progresses.

