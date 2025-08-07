"We all know who she talking about": Internet reacts to Raven-Symoné claiming her last boyfriend got another woman pregnant

American actress and singer Raven-Symoné recently made a controversial claim about an incident involving a "well-known" man she had been dating.

During her appearance on Radio Andy's "Jeff Lewis Live" on August 5, 2025, Raven mentioned that the person she was dating for 7 years cheated on her, got a woman pregnant, and asked the singer to be the baby's godmother.

“We were together for a really long time and he got another girl pregnant. And the best part of it was he asked me to be the godmother of the kid. And we’re still in communication now. He’s been through a lot, so there’s nothing but love and respect for all that he’s gone through,” she claimed.

The clip of Raven sharing the alleged incident went viral online, and netizens quickly took to X to share their opinions. Commenting on Raven's claims, an X user tweeted:

ꪶ︀ᵒᥴ👁‍🗨 @realkilroy @ArtOfDialogue_ We all know who she talking about 🤣

"Hmmm… I wonder… Who else still talks about Raven all the time?" an X user commented with a GIF reading 'Welcome to Orlando' referring to the singer's Disney co-star Orlando Brown.

Additionally, some X users expressed shock and discontent over what Raven's ex-boyfriend had allegedly done:

"What in the name of what?????," an internet user questioned.

"Nah this is beyond out of pocket. You got to have some nerve to think it's okay to do this," another internet user said

Furthermore, some internet users speculated that Raven was lying about the incident.

"You ain't gotta lie to act valid," a netizen remarked.

"This kind of feels-----made up," another netizen expressed.

What did Orlando Brown claim about his relationship with Raven-Symoné? Details explored as singer stepped away from commenting on her former co-star

While online users speculate that the boyfriend Raven-Symoné referred to in her appearance on Radio Andy's "Jeff Lewis Live" is Orlando Brown, there have been several instances of Orlando supporting such claims.

Raven-Symoné and Orlando played best friends on the Disney show That's So Raven. However, controversy surrounded their relationship when Orlando Brown made suggestive and seemingly explicit remarks about his relationship with Raven during a 2016 interview with DJ Vlad. At the time, Orlando said:

“I told you in the first interview, she gave me …"

A still from That's So Raven (Image via Prime Video)

Orlando Brown's statement was followed by a series of slurping sounds, jowl tattling, and tongue wagging. Additionally, during a 2024 interview with Cam Capone News, Orlando Brown claimed that Raven was the mother of his child, stating:

"My thing with is, you know, I have a baby with Raven. Nobody knows that."

Despite Orlando's claims about his relationship with Raven-Symoné over the years, Raven chose not to react and explained why during an appearance on The Jason Lee Show in April 2025.

“I have to be careful about what I say about Orlando because- I’m going to keep it 100, this is a safe space- Orlando is very smart. His tongue quips are faster than mine, and I know that. He could come off the dome like that,” Raven said

She added that she didn't feel the need to speak out on Orlando Brown's claims because she was content, stating that she was "secure enough" in her bank account and life. Raven said she didn't have to defend herself about anything because what Orlando spoke about was his experience.

Despite Raven-Symoné recalling past dating incidents and Orlando Brown's claims, the actor and singer has been married to her longtime girlfriend, Miranda Maday, since June 2020.

