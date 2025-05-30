Will Shawn Mendes’ 10-year anniversary tour mark a new era for the singer?

Shawn Mendes announces a new era as he gears up to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his first album: he's hitting the road again. The Canadian singer released his debut album Handwritten in April 2015, and he's celebrating it with his fans in concerts all over North America and Europe later in the year.

Mendes announced his On the Road Again Tour on Thursday, May 29, 2025, on Instagram. Alongside a video of him playing the guitar and a video montage of his performances, he wrote:

"I feel like time away has allowed me to come back and recognize and remember how unbelievably special it is to get to play live shows. It's an honor and I'm just beyond grateful that you guys keep showing up after 10 years with so much love."

The tour will kick off at the Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina, Kosovo, on August 2, 2025, and will have stops in Poland, Hungary, Denmark, Germany, Austria, the UK, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, and Portugal. After a short pause, he will continue with an 8-date tour around North America starting September 25, 2025.

Shawn Mendes also teased that there may be more concerts incoming outside of the scheduled cities and possibly a world tour in the midst with his caption:

"I wanted to ease into things at first and play a few shows in Europe and North America to start with.."

The upcoming On The Road Again Tour marks a new era for Shawn Mendes as it brings him back to doing live shows for a bigger crowd after he previously canceled concert dates for his 2022 Wonder Tour after just seven dates.

Shawn Mendes released his semi-self-titled album, Shawn, in November 2024

Shawn Mendes' new On The Road Again Tour announcement came on the heels of his fifth studio album titled Shawn, which he released on November 15, 2024, through Island Records.

The 12-track album includes the previously released singles Heart of Gold, Nobody Knows, Why Why Why, and Isn't That Enough. It follows the release of his album Wonder in 2020.

Describing what Shawn is all about, the Canadian singer celebrated the album's release with a black-and-white picture of himself over his song That's The Dream, with the caption:

"This album is about letting go of, and remembering who I am. It's been my own personal medicine."

Before that, while teasing the album in a July Instagram post, Shawn Mendes lamented over the past two years, saying that he felt like he "had absolutely no idea" who he was. But music has been his medicine.

The 12 tracks in the album came, he said, after just a year ago, he couldn't step inside a studio without "falling into complete panic."

Shawn debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 26, a far cry from his previous album releases. His self-titled album, Shawn Mendes, his debut album, Handwritten, as well as his albums Illuminate and Wonder, all peaked at the No.1 spot on the Billboard charts.

Shawn Mendes did an intimate tour of smaller venues in 2024 to promote his album Shawn, which he called For Friends and Family Only.

