Eminem is set to release his latest studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), sometime this year. In anticipation of the release, he has shared a clip from his 1999 single Role Model via a now unavailable Instagram story.

The clip shows Eminem preparing to act in a Houdini-style stunt, ready to be lowered via a chain and pulley system into a glass tank full of water held under 10,000 pounds of pressure.

The song Role Model is an ironic take on the concept of rappers as heroes and role models, with the singer pulling back the curtain on rapper culture in the 1999 cult classic.

Eminem's Role Model clip latest teaser for upcoming album

The new teaser is the latest promotional material for Eminem's highly anticipated twelfth studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). Previously, the rapper released another teaser in a true crime format, hinting at the album's title and suggesting that the narrative will revolve around the investigation of the death of the titular Slim Shady.

The announcement teaser features the reporter responding to 50 Cent's remark about Shady's psychopathic tendencies:

"50 Cent: He’s not a friend, he’s a psychopath. Reporter: The same rude lyrics and controversial antics may have ultimately led to his demise. Join me as we recreate the events that led to the murder of Slim Shady."

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) is set to be released sometime in Summer 2024. Dr. Dre hinted at the album during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 19, 2024, stating:

"Let me explain something to you right now: Eminem is working on his own album, which is coming out this year. I actually talked to him, and he said it was okay for me to make that announcement, right here, on this show. So, he has an album coming out. I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire."

Further details regarding the album or its tracklist have yet to be revealed. The album will be his first major studio album since 2020's Music to Be Murdered By.

Aside from his upcoming album, he is set to perform at the United States Grand Prix at Super Stage at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, on October 29, 2024.

A brief outline of Eminem's career

Eminem, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, had his first career breakthrough with the album The Slim Shady LP, released on February 23, 1999. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Subsequently, he released his critically acclaimed album, The Marshall Mathers LP, on May 23, 2000. The album remains his second-highest commercial success, as well as being the winner of the Best Rap Album of the Year at the 2001 Grammy Awards.

The singer's most successful album to date is The Eminem Show, released on May 26, 2002. The multi-diamond chart-topping album peaked at number 1 on most album charts and won the Best Rap Album award at the 2003 Grammy Awards.

Aside from his music career, the rapper has been involved in several other projects, including writing two books, Angry Blonde and The Way I Am, as well as taking on some acting roles, including a part in the film The Interview.