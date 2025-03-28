"Ended Cardi"—Internet reacts to Billie Eilish naming Nicki Minaj as the "GOAT" female rapper

Billie Eilish and influencer Quenlin Blackwell recently appeared on Complex and spoke about the best and worst things according to them. In the video, uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Complex on March 27, 2025, both Billie and Quenlin shared their opinions on who they thought would be the "GOAT" female rapper.

While the 24-year-old influencer named GloRilla, Billie considered Nicki Minaj as the "GOAT" female rapper. Quenlin also agreed to that.

"Nicki Minaj is like obviously... Nicki is GOAT," Billie said.

This statement by Billie took the internet by storm after the clip got viral. Many netizens expressed their responses to Billie Eilish's claims about Nicki. A user wrote on X:

"Ended Cardi."

Another user tweeted:

"Talent recognizes Talent."

"One thing about the new gen? They know who opened the doors 😌," added a tweet.

"I can hear the influence from Nicki Minaj in her music," wrote another X user.

Several users said that Nicki had a major impact on the music industry, and that it was "undeniable." A user noted:

"Nicki’s influence is undeniable, flows, bars, versatility, she’s set the standard."

"Nicki's impact is undeniable!" read a tweet.

"Nicki will always be the goat! Nobody comes close," said another user.

Billie Eilish and Nicki Minaj were among the 200 artists, who had openly criticized the "predatory" use of AI in music industry

As Billie Eilish named Nicki as the GOAT rapper, it is worth recalling that an open letter signed by 200 artists, including the aforementioned ones, called out AI misuse. For the unversed, in 2024, about 200 artists including Billie, Nicki, Katy Perry, and Frank Sinatra's estate signed the letter bashing the "predatory" use of AI in the music sector.

As per BBC reports, the letter read:

"We must protect against the predatory use of AI to steal artists' voices and likenesses."

The artists urged tech giants to not develop AI music-generation tools, which could replace "human artistry" of singers and musicians. The campaign was organized by the Artists' Rights Alliance, and the letter was posted on Medium.

Billie Eilish and Nicki Minaj have crossed paths professionally in the past. Nicki sampled Billie's When the Party's Over for her 2023 track Are You Gone Already. However, at the time, this caused anger amongst Billie fans, who expected that she would be featured on the project, which eventually turned out to be a sample only.

As for the latest interview with Complex, Billie answered several other best and worst things according to her. She named Kai Cenat as the GOAT streamer, and Jack Skellington from 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas as her GOAT fictional character crush. She further named BoJack Horseman, Venom, Jessica Rabbit, Scar, and Holli Would under the same category.

She also revealed that she was listening to some old music by Lady Gaga, when asked about the GOAT song that felt like her life's anthem. Billie Eilish named some of the tracks like Poker Face, G.U.Y., and Alejandro.

