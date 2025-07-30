  • home icon
  "Everybody knows my age except f*cking me I guess"- Ray Vaughn reacts to Rory & Mal co-host accusing him of lying about his age

“Everybody knows my age except f*cking me I guess”- Ray Vaughn reacts to Rory & Mal co-host accusing him of lying about his age

By Aditya Singh
Published Jul 30, 2025 05:54 GMT
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - April 3, 2025 - Source: Getty
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - April 3, 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Ray Vaughn responded to Demaris from the Rory & Mal podcast after she accused him of lying about his age. He said she was "crashing out" and added that he doesn’t care about the rumors.

Vaughn had earlier called out Mal for backing Drake in his feud with Kendrick Lamar. Since both Vaughn and Lamar are part of TDE, they accused the podcast of favoring Drake.

On the latest episode of their podcast on July 28, Rory & Mal co-host Demaris dismissed the allegations of any bias. She asserted that they platformed all parties equally and took aim at Ray Vaughn, saying:

"For people to go on platforms and to still stand on bullsh*t business, tell lies about the way that certain things went down when they were interviewed, that's lame as f*ck because we never had to mention you. You mentioned n****s hundreds of times for attention and we never had to mention you ever."
"Let's really talk about sh*t. N****s gave you props, n****s gave you a platform to talk, n****s did all of that and you still circled back and did some lame ass sh*t that's disrespectful, corny as f*ck, and it tells more about you than anything. You too old for sh*t like that. N****s might not know how old you are, but you're too old for sh*t like that," she added.
Ray Vaughn responded to Demaris via a video on his social media accounts on Tuesday, July 29. He accused her of "crashing out" and said,

"Y'all gotta get it together. I know the narrative is like, 'Oh is he lying about his age?' I hear I'm 35, 33, 32. Everybody knows my age except f*cking me I guess... believe whatever the f*ck y'all wanna believe. I really don't care."
Ray Vaughn had took aim at Mal last year as well

Ray Vaughn at Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) throws its 10th annual toy drive and concert featuring SZA, Jay Rock, YG and other TDE artists performing, followed by a gift giveaway to kids in the Nickerson Gardens housing projects (Image Source: Getty)
Ray Vaughn at Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) throws its 10th annual toy drive and concert featuring SZA, Jay Rock, YG and other TDE artists performing, followed by a gift giveaway to kids in the Nickerson Gardens housing projects (Image Source: Getty)

In May 2024, Apple Music released a list of the Best 100 albums of all time. It featured Kendrick Lamar's 2012 album, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, in the seventh position, leading to plenty of criticism.

Mal also expressed his disbelief, saying on the Rory and Mal podcast in May 2024:

"F**k it, man. good kid, m.A.A.d city is not number seven of all time. Let’s stop the s**t. Spotify with these fake streams. Stop the s**t, bro. We all f**k with Kendrick but stop the bulls**t. Number seven of all [time]? Yo, he’s five slots behind [Michael Jackson‘s] Thriller. Are you f***ing kidding me? There’s nothing personal, but good kid, m.A.A.d city is at number seven?"
Ray Vaughn took notice of this and wrote in a tweet on May 28, 2024:

"That “MAL” dude is obsessed with hating on a DOT & it’s weird asf. only time I see him go viral is hatin."

Mal responded to Vaughn's post with laughter emojis.

Ray Vaughn isn't the only artist to have accused Mal of being biased, with TDE Punch also criticizing his support for Drake last year.

Edited by Divya Singh
