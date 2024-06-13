“Everything came out really good!”- Peso Pluma shares post-surgery update after breaking foot at Governor’s Ball

Peso Pluma assured his fans with the upbeat message, after undergoing surgery for a broken foot sustained during his headlining set at New York City’s Governors Ball last week. The 24-year-old Mexican singer updated his followers on his Instagram broadcast channel, stating (as translated by Google Translate):

"My people, they already did my surgery. Everything came out really good! I’ll be back on stages soon, LOS AMOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO."

This update provided much-needed reassurance to fans who had seen his remarkable yet painful performance on Sunday, June 9. At New York City’s Governors Ball, Peso Pluma enthralled tens of thousands of festivalgoers with his blend of corridos and trap hits on the Gopuff stage.

Trending

This event marked a significant milestone for him as it was his first headlining slot at a genre-spanning festival. Despite breaking his foot during the set, Peso Pluma displayed incredible resilience, continuing his performance regardless of the injury.

Expand Tweet

During his hour-long set, Peso Pluma delivered a dynamic and exhilarating show. He started with a greeting, saying:

"¡Arriba México, putos! How y’all doing, New York? Are you ready to have a f***ing corrido night?"

The performance featured guest appearances by Jasiel Nuñez for Rosa Pastel and Rich the Kid for Gimme a Second. Fans were also treated to hits like Ella Baila Sola, PRC, and La Bebe, along with the debut of his new single, La Durango.

According to Billboard, Peso Pluma stumbled during his performance but continued without showing much reaction. Despite a crew member offering him a chair, he chose to carry on without it, balancing on one foot. Meanwhile, Peso Pluma's post-surgery update has reassured his fans that he will be back on stage soon

Peso Pluma’s Gov Ball performance defies injury

Dressed in a Celine black mesh hoodie adorned with silver chains, Peso Pluma from Guadalajara kicked off his hour-long set at Gov Ball with the bold trombone notes of “Rubicon.”

Surrounded by a dozen dancers and backed by eight musicians, the star featured Jasiel Nuñez for the corrido hit “Rosa Pastel” and later brought Rich the Kid on stage for the trap anthem “Gimme a Second.”

This diverse collaboration underscored Peso’s ability to blend different musical styles seamlessly. Throughout the performance, he showcased hits like “Ella Baila Sola,” “PRC,” and “La Bebe,” and debuted his latest single “La Durango” live for the first time, delighting the crowd.

The evening took an unexpected turn when Peso Pluma suffered a sudden misstep on the slanted stage, resulting in a fractured foot. Undeterred, he adapted his performance on the fly. Refusing a chair offered by a staff member, Peso continued to hop on one foot, declaring defiantly to the audience. He said:

“If I have it fractured, I don’t give a s–t because you all deserve a grand show!”

Simultaenously, Morgan Freeman’s voice played a significant role, narrating the historical controversies surrounding narco corridors, drug ballads in Mexico, specifically corridos bélicos, which have faced bans in certain regions, drawing parallels to gangster rap.

The backdrop featured imagery of Chalino Sánchez, further emphasizing the cultural significance of his performance.

Despite his injury, Peso Pluma returned to the stage, later in a white tank top that revealed newly tattooed sleeves, rallying the crowd for a final uproarious cheer. Responding to chants for an encore, he delivered with Lady Gaga.

Peso Pluma announces upcoming album

Last month, Peso Pluma unveiled the cover artwork and track list for his upcoming album, Éxodo, which is set to be released on June 20. Following the album's debut, the Por las Noches singer will embark on a tour that will run through October.

In March, the artist graced the cover of Rolling Stone’s Future of Music issue, where he described Éxodo as a direct response to the negative press he has faced. The new album follows a year filled with significant achievements and critical acclaim.

In April, the Por las Noches singer took to the main stage at Coachella, delivering a spectacular performance that featured elaborate set designs and a multitude of backup dancers. His set included surprise appearances by stars such as Anitta, Becky G, and Eslabon Armado.

In an interview with People, reflecting on his Coachella performance, the artist shared:

"Many people were unsure of what to expect, and I love that we surprised them with our creativity and visuals. I aimed to take fans on a journey, narrating a story. Showing the transition from Génesis to Éxodo, this performance was just an introduction to what's coming next."

He further continued:

"Having all the guests join during both weekends was really special because each song holds significant meaning for me. It's a crucial part of Peso Pluma's journey, and it wouldn't be the same without them. This is a major victory not just for the culture, but for music as well."

After a highly successful 2023, with various Hot 100 hits, the Mexican artist is now gearing up for the release of his new album, Éxodo, marking the next chapter in his music career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback