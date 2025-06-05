EXO’s Kai announces 2025 first solo tour ‘KAION’ in US: How to get tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

EXO’s Kai is set to embark on his first solo tour, KAION, across the US this year. The announcement for the US tour came after Kai participated in the SMTOWN Live 30th anniversary concert in LA on May 11.

Ad

“Before [EXO] come back, you might be able to see me this summer. We’ll see what happens," EXO's main dancer stated at the show (per Variety).

This leg also comes after a series of shows across Asia, which began in Seoul on May 17. It also follows the release of the 31-year-old's fourth solo album, Wait on Me.

KAION US: Dates and venues

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Kai's upcoming solo tour in the US is being organized by AEG Presents in collaboration with SM Entertainment. Here are the dates:

August 28 – Shrine Auditorium – Los Angeles, California

August 31 – Texas Trust CU Theatre – Grand Prairie, Texas

September 2 – Fox Theatre – Atlanta, Georgia

September 4 – Rosemont Theatre – Rosemont, Illinois

September 6 – The Theater at MSG – New York

How to get tickets for KAION US

Presale registration for Kai's tour is open until Friday, June 6, at 10 am EST. The presale is available exclusively to EXO-L MEMBERSHIP (GL) holders. Non-members can join through Weverse to become eligible.

Ad

Enrolling for the advance sale does not guarantee ticket availability, as tickets will be allocated on a priority, sequential basis. Early access will begin on Wednesday, June 11, at 10 am local time and end on Thursday, June 12, at 10 pm local time.

General ticket sales will start on Friday, June 13, at 10 am local time. All transactions are final, with no option for refunds or changes allowed. For more information, visit kaiontour.com.

More about Kai's first solo tour, KAION, across Asia

Expand Tweet

Ad

EXO’s Kai unveiled his fourth solo EP, Wait On Me, on April 21 at 6 pm KST, along with the music video for the lead single. The track blends pop with Afrobeats influences, portraying emotions that develop gradually, expressed through the K-pop idol's expressive vocals.

In support of the album, Kai launched his inaugural solo concert series, titled 2025 KAI SOLO CONCERT TOUR [KAION]. The tour kicked off in South Korea's capital at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium on May 17 and 18.

Ad

It then continued to Kuala Lumpur, featuring a show at the Mega Star Arena on May 24. Here are the dates for Kai's upcoming solo Asia tour:

June 7 – The Londoner Arena, Macau

June 14 – Tennis Indoor Senayan, Jakarta

June 21 – The Star Theatre, Singapore

July 12 – Taipei Music Center, Taipei

July 27 – Araneta Coliseum, Manila

August 2 – Thunder Dome, Bangkok

August 6 & 7 – Pacifico Yokohama National Convention Hall, Yokohama

August 16 – AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 10, Hong Kong

EXO’s Kai joined the Republic of Korea’s armed forces as a public duty officer in 2023. He was officially discharged on February 10, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More