EXO’s Kai announces 2025 first solo tour ‘KAION’ in US: How to get tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

EXO’s Kai is set to embark on his first solo tour, KAION, across the US this year. The announcement for the US tour came after Kai participated in the SMTOWN Live 30th anniversary concert in LA on May 11.
“Before [EXO] come back, you might be able to see me this summer. We’ll see what happens," EXO's main dancer stated at the show (per Variety).
This leg also comes after a series of shows across Asia, which began in Seoul on May 17. It also follows the release of the 31-year-old's fourth solo album, Wait on Me.
KAION US: Dates and venues
Kai's upcoming solo tour in the US is being organized by AEG Presents in collaboration with SM Entertainment. Here are the dates:
- August 28 – Shrine Auditorium – Los Angeles, California
- August 31 – Texas Trust CU Theatre – Grand Prairie, Texas
- September 2 – Fox Theatre – Atlanta, Georgia
- September 4 – Rosemont Theatre – Rosemont, Illinois
- September 6 – The Theater at MSG – New York
How to get tickets for KAION US
Presale registration for Kai's tour is open until Friday, June 6, at 10 am EST. The presale is available exclusively to EXO-L MEMBERSHIP (GL) holders. Non-members can join through Weverse to become eligible.
Enrolling for the advance sale does not guarantee ticket availability, as tickets will be allocated on a priority, sequential basis. Early access will begin on Wednesday, June 11, at 10 am local time and end on Thursday, June 12, at 10 pm local time.
General ticket sales will start on Friday, June 13, at 10 am local time. All transactions are final, with no option for refunds or changes allowed. For more information, visit kaiontour.com.
More about Kai's first solo tour, KAION, across Asia
EXO’s Kai unveiled his fourth solo EP, Wait On Me, on April 21 at 6 pm KST, along with the music video for the lead single. The track blends pop with Afrobeats influences, portraying emotions that develop gradually, expressed through the K-pop idol's expressive vocals.
In support of the album, Kai launched his inaugural solo concert series, titled 2025 KAI SOLO CONCERT TOUR [KAION]. The tour kicked off in South Korea's capital at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium on May 17 and 18.
It then continued to Kuala Lumpur, featuring a show at the Mega Star Arena on May 24. Here are the dates for Kai's upcoming solo Asia tour:
- June 7 – The Londoner Arena, Macau
- June 14 – Tennis Indoor Senayan, Jakarta
- June 21 – The Star Theatre, Singapore
- July 12 – Taipei Music Center, Taipei
- July 27 – Araneta Coliseum, Manila
- August 2 – Thunder Dome, Bangkok
- August 6 & 7 – Pacifico Yokohama National Convention Hall, Yokohama
- August 16 – AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 10, Hong Kong
EXO’s Kai joined the Republic of Korea’s armed forces as a public duty officer in 2023. He was officially discharged on February 10, 2025.