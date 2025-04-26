"Finally they are seeing the Masterpiece" — ARMYs react to 'Attack on Titan' composer Hiroyuki Sawano adding 'Lilith ft. SUGA' to his Spotify playlist

On April 26, 2025, the social media account @TheePopCore reported that Hiroyuki Sawano, the Japanese composer behind iconic anime soundtracks such as Attack on Titan, Kill la Kill, and Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn, publicly added Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem) by Halsey featuring SUGA of BTS to one of his official Spotify playlists.

The track that attracted Sawano's eyes was released on June 5, 2023, as a pre-release single from Halsey's fourth studio album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. The song delves into themes of binaries, power, temptation, and human nature, drawing inspiration from the biblical figure of Lilith.

This seemingly small gesture sent ripples of excitement and celebrations among both anime and K-pop fanbases across social media platforms.

"Oh Lilith, finally they are seeing the Masterpiece you are," one fan wrote on X.

Many fans interpreted Sawano's inclusion of the song as a form of appreciation for the music and the artists involved.

"Omagat I woke up immediately when I read SUGA name. Proud," a fan wrote.

"lilith getting its flowers as it should," another fan said.

"I'm crazy about that song. I add it to every playlist," another fan added.

The reaction was overwhelmingly positive and enthusiastic, with fans from both the anime and K-pop communities. They expressed their surprise and delight at this unexpected connection.

"Me and Hiroyuki Sawano have something in common," a fan remarked.

"Sawano vibes with Lilith anthem," another fan wrote.

Hiroyuki Sawano is a renowned name in Japanese contemporary instrumental music. His major breakthrough came in 2004 with the anime series Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny, which helped establish him as a leading composer in this field.

Sawano's characteristic sound is typically large orchestral in nature, packed with strong vocals (often featuring guest vocalists such as Aimer, Mika Kobayashi, or Gemie), and includes a driving rhythm with electronic elements.

Among his numerous soundtracks are a whole range of global hits, such as The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, Guilty Crown, and Aldnoah.Zero. Other notable works include Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, Re: Creators, and Promare. Additionally, the monumental score for Attack on Titan has become very much synonymous with the epic and often dark themes of the anime.

In addition to his work in anime, Sawano also conducts his own vocal project, SawanoHiroyuki[nZk], collaborating with various singers.

Meanwhile, BTS' SUGA's participation in Lilith marks another example of his expanding solo ventures. SUGA co-wrote his own rap verses in English and Korean to blend the song's moody and synth-heavy production with Halsey's vocals.

BTS fans can explore "Hiroyuki Sawano's Favorites" playlist on Spotify and get a peek at the composer's personal musical tastes.

