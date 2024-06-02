Singer Katy Perry recently reworked NFL kicker Harrison Butker's commencement speech, editing it into a speech where he is seen advocating for working women and LGBTQ+ people. She turned it into a speech full of empowerment and inclusivity.

The new version of Butker's speech, which was first given at Kansas' Benedictine University, was posted on Instagram by Katy Perry on June 1. This version was a whole new speech, cut and combined. Katy Perry posted the clip online with a caption that read:

“Fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays — you can do anything, congratulations and happy pride 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ 🧡.”

After criticizing those who impose "dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America," Butker seemed to be alluding to LGBTQ+ Pride Month, referring to it as "the deadly sin sort of pride that has an entire month dedicated to it."

In addition, he spoke of "the tyranny of diversity, equity, and inclusion" and claimed that surrogacy, IVF, and abortion "stem from the pervasiveness of disorder."

The 2024 Benedictine College graduating address of American football kicker Harrison Butker has sparked criticism, with some labeling the kicker's remarks as "misogynistic." Butker stated during the 20-minute address that he planned to speak candidly about the challenging subjects.

Butker went on to criticize those who force harmful gender stereotypes on America's youth according to him, and called Pride Month a fatal sin. He also spoke of diversity, equity, and inclusion, claiming that surrogacy, IVF, and abortion that mothers opt for are all products of the "pervasiveness of disorder."

Butker went on to say that one of the most significant jobs a woman might have was homemaker, noting that his own wife's life had really begun when she started executing her responsibilities as a mother and wife.

He said:

“I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you.”

He further added:

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

Then about his wife, he went on to say that although his wife, Isabelle's, dream of having a career may not have materialized, she would laugh without hesitation if someone asked her today if she regretted her choice.

Later, speaking about birth control, he further said:

"There is nothing good about playing God with having children — whether that be your ideal number or the perfect time to conceive."

He then went on to list surrogacy, IVF, and abortion as signs of a problem.

Following this, on June 1st, Katy Perry shared the heavily edited version of Harrison Butker's contentious commencement address on her Instagram. With her own perspective, Katy Perry sought to rewrite the entire speech by praising the very communities Butker had criticized.

According to the edited video Perry uploaded, Butker's speech said:

“For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives. How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? I would venture to guess that the women here today are going to lead successful careers in the world.”

The video uploaded by the singer further said:

“The road ahead is bright, things are changing, society is shifting, and people young and old are embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion. With that said, I want to say Happy Pride to all of you, and congratulations Class of 2024.”

As of yet, Harrison Butker has not commented on the edited version of the speech.