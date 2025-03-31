"Floplena nose dives again" — Fans react to Playboy Carti's 'I Am Music' topping Selena Gomez's 'I Said I Love You First' on Billboard 200

Playboi Carti's I Am Music and Selena Gomez's I Said I Love You First are currently reigning atop the Billboard 200 album chart, with the former taking the lead.

In an X tweet posted on Monday, March 31, @PopCrave wrote that Carti's third studio album entered its second week at #1 on the album chart, having sold 131K units. Meanwhile, Gomez's latest album was at #2, with 120K units sold.

The tweet has since caught the attention of netizens, who have compared Carti's album with that of Gomez and Blanco. One user commented on it:

"Floplena nose dives again"

"carti really got the whole game in a chokehold right now" - commented an X user.

"‘MUSIC’ by Playboi Carti isn't going anywhere for awhile!" - added another.

"We goin for 3 weeks" - wrote a third netizen.

"'Dancing to the beat of controversy. Timeless vinyl or fleeting streams?'" - posted a fourth one.

Meanwhile, others criticized Playboi Carti's album, calling it a joke and claiming Selena Gomez deserved the #1 position on Billboard's album chart.

"The industry is a f**king JOKE. Music ain’t even music anymore and the Audacity for him to call this 'I Am Music' LMFAOOOO" - replied a fifth netizen.

"selena deserved the 1" - added a sixth one.

"Just another album/artist everyone will forget about in a few years and remember it as a cringe phase" - commented a seventh user.

Selena Gomez dropped the deluxe version of I Said I Love You First last week

@PopCrave's tweet comes days after Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco dropped the deluxe version of their latest album (on March 28). In the deluxe album, the couple released two new tracks.

One of those songs - Stained - was first teased by the Good For You singer with a snippet back in 2016. However, the full track was later leaked on the internet, which is why it didn't make the cut in the next two albums Gomez released.

Selena Gomez's deluxe album also features an acoustic version of her Gracie Abrams collaboration, Call Me When You Break Up. When the original album had dropped, Abrams, Blanco, and Gomez joined Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe to discuss their collaboration.

In the interview, Abrams said of the newly engaged couple:

"For as long as I’ve cared about music, both of their work has been in my life. So anything that they want from me is a yes forever. And I just felt really grateful for the opportunity."

The That's So True singer also called the track addictive, adding:

"And also just the song was immediately so stuck in my head as soon as I heard it for the first time. And of course, the opportunity to write my verse on it just happened so quickly, which I think is such a testament to how addicting the song is I think."

Selena Gomez announced her engagement with Benny Blanco on December 11 last year in an Instagram post, sharing pictures of the ring Blanco gave her as he popped the question.

