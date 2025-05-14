Former Why Don't We member Daniel Seavey postpones upcoming shows due to medical condition

Daniel Seavey, a former member of Why Don't We, has declared that he will be delaying his forthcoming performances because of a medical issue that has rendered his vocal cords "completely unusable."

According to a May 14 Rolling Stone story, the 26-year-old musician, currently on his Second Wind tour, broke the news to fans on social media on Tuesday, May 13. Seavey wrote on X that he'd have to postpone his upcoming shows over his medical issues.

He continued:

“Even though this is the absolute last thing I'd ever want to do, it is physically impossible for me to perform right now.”

Due to the vocal cord injury, the Gateway Drug musician said he had "no choice but to postpone the rest of my shows in Europe," calling the post "the hardest announcement I've ever had to make." This week's impacted gigs are in Manchester, London, and Dublin.

On May 14, Parade stated that according to his doctors, he could suffer irreversible and permanent harm if he tries to force his voice. It further reported, Daniel Seavey is prioritising his health and welfare.

Daniel Seavey apologized for postponing the tour

Daniel Seavey, a former member of Why Don't We, has made the difficult decision to put off a series of performances on his current tour to prioritise his health. In the same message on social media, he stated:

"My doctors made it clear that my vocal cords are completely unusable right now, and that any attempt at forcing them to work will result in permanent and irreversible damage."

Daniel Seavey went on to say that he is "absolutely devastated to end up in this situation," pleading with "every single one of you I am letting down." In light of the circumstances, he made sure to mention that he and his colleagues are working on refunds and transferable tickets.

Next month, the singer of 8 Letters expects to be able to do the gigs he has scheduled in Australia and New Zealand. He then explained:

"I'm taking the next few weeks to get at the bottom of these issues. I am so absolutely devastated to have ended up in this situation and am so so so sorry to every single one of you I am letting down.”

The singer wrote:

“My heart is truly broken. Seeing you and performing for [you] guys every night on this tour has been one of the best experiences of my entire life.”

Seavey then thanked followers for their understanding and the "immense love" he has received as he concluded his letter. In an effort to thank supporters even more for their support, he also posted a video that highlights how short his voice is.

With 10 performances remaining on his Second Wind tour, Daniel Seavey would visit London, Manchester, England, and Paris. He stated that he wants to be in better health by the time of his first performance on June 7 in Perth, Australia, and New Zealand in early June. Additionally, Seavey pledged to move the concerts as soon as feasible.

Three years after his band Why Don't We took a break, Daniel Seavey released his first solo album, Second Wind, in March, which was supported by the new tour. Fallin, a song from his previous group, was played for his bandmates during his Los Angeles gig as he began his tour in February.

As per the same Rolling Stone report, he said:

“When I created this album I built it all around the idea of my live show.. I imagined the live rendition for every single song at the same time I was creating the song. You have no idea how excited I am to bring it all to life for you.”

Meanwhile, the singer hasn't declared anything about the refunds of the tickets as of yet. He also hasn't said anything about when he will resume his tour.

