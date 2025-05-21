  • home icon
  • Music
  • From "Hips Don’t Lie" to "Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)” — Shakira 2025 Tour setlist explored 

From "Hips Don’t Lie" to "Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)” — Shakira 2025 Tour setlist explored 

By Akanksha Mishra
Modified May 21, 2025 11:53 GMT
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1 - Source: Getty
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, which kicked off in Brazil in February 2025, has entered its North American leg this month, with the first show hosted in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium on May 13.

Ad

The Colombian singer performed her second concert at Montreal's Bell Center in Canada on Tuesday, May 20. Her upcoming stops are Detroit, Toronto, Washington, Miami, and Las Vegas. Her last US show will be at San Francisco's Oracle Park next month, on June 30.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to JustJared, fans of the She Wolf singer are eager to see her perform live as she embarks on her first headlining tour in seven years. This article will explore the setlist fans can expect at Shakira's ongoing tour shows.

Setlist of Shakira's 2025 tour, explored

Ad

JustJared has compiled a representative tour setlist of Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour based on her first US performance on May 13. Here are all the songs the 48-year-old performed on stage:

  1. La Fuerte
  2. Girl Like Me
  3. Las De La Intuición/ Estoy Aqui
  4. Empire/Inevitable
  5. Te Felicito/TQG
  6. Don’t Bother
  7. Acróstico
  8. Copa Vacía/La Bicicleta/La Tortura
  9. Hips Don’t Lie
  10. Chantaje
  11. Monotonía
  12. Addicted To You/Loca
  13. Soltera
  14. Cómo Dónde Y Cuándo
  15. Última
  16. Ojos Así
  17. Pies Descalzos, Sueños Blancos
  18. Antología
  19. Poem To A Horse
  20. Objection (Tango)
  21. Underneath Your Clothes
  22. Whenever, Wherever
  23. Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)
  24. She Wolf
  25. BZRP Music Sessions #53
Ad

According to USA Today, the singer's Charlotte stop on May 13 set a new record for the first time a Latin female solo performer headlined a stadium gig in the city.

Shakira spoke about her Mexico show breaking Taylor Swift's record

Ad

Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour reached Mexico in March, where she broke Taylor Swift's record for four sold-out concerts at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City, having sold out seven shows at the stadium.

After completing the US leg of her tour, the Antologia singer will return to Mexico in August for four more shows. Talking to USA Today about her record-breaking experience in Mexico City, she said:

Ad
"Mexico City was crazy. We did seven nights and we’re going back and will make it 11. I never expected anything like that. It’s overwhelming and humbling and insane. It is totally surreal, but I’ve worked so much on every detail of this show. I’m building the biggest setlist of my career. There are going to be visuals I created, the narrative and the details of them."
Ad

The Illegal singer also expressed her gratitude to her crew, a total of 145 people who work to bring her vision for the concerts to life every night. The Colombian native also talked about her children being her "absolute priority". Speaking about how motherhood had changed her approach to music, she added:

"In a way I have less time to accomplish more, but to see them and how musical they are inspires me and I hope I’m showing them how hard you have to work to achieve a result. They are witnesses to how hard I work and how much I give of myself."
Ad

Shakira has two sons from her former relationship with Gerard Piqué - Milan, born in 2012, and Sasha, born in 2015.

About the author
Akanksha Mishra

Akanksha Mishra

Twitter icon

A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality.

Know More
Edited by Maithreyi S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications