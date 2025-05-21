From "Hips Don’t Lie" to "Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)” — Shakira 2025 Tour setlist explored 

Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, which kicked off in Brazil in February 2025, has entered its North American leg this month, with the first show hosted in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium on May 13.

The Colombian singer performed her second concert at Montreal's Bell Center in Canada on Tuesday, May 20. Her upcoming stops are Detroit, Toronto, Washington, Miami, and Las Vegas. Her last US show will be at San Francisco's Oracle Park next month, on June 30.

According to JustJared, fans of the She Wolf singer are eager to see her perform live as she embarks on her first headlining tour in seven years. This article will explore the setlist fans can expect at Shakira's ongoing tour shows.

Setlist of Shakira's 2025 tour, explored

JustJared has compiled a representative tour setlist of Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour based on her first US performance on May 13. Here are all the songs the 48-year-old performed on stage:

La Fuerte Girl Like Me Las De La Intuición/ Estoy Aqui Empire/Inevitable Te Felicito/TQG Don’t Bother Acróstico Copa Vacía/La Bicicleta/La Tortura Hips Don’t Lie Chantaje Monotonía Addicted To You/Loca Soltera Cómo Dónde Y Cuándo Última Ojos Así Pies Descalzos, Sueños Blancos Antología Poem To A Horse Objection (Tango) Underneath Your Clothes Whenever, Wherever Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) She Wolf BZRP Music Sessions #53

According to USA Today, the singer's Charlotte stop on May 13 set a new record for the first time a Latin female solo performer headlined a stadium gig in the city.

Shakira spoke about her Mexico show breaking Taylor Swift's record

Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour reached Mexico in March, where she broke Taylor Swift's record for four sold-out concerts at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City, having sold out seven shows at the stadium.

After completing the US leg of her tour, the Antologia singer will return to Mexico in August for four more shows. Talking to USA Today about her record-breaking experience in Mexico City, she said:

"Mexico City was crazy. We did seven nights and we’re going back and will make it 11. I never expected anything like that. It’s overwhelming and humbling and insane. It is totally surreal, but I’ve worked so much on every detail of this show. I’m building the biggest setlist of my career. There are going to be visuals I created, the narrative and the details of them."

The Illegal singer also expressed her gratitude to her crew, a total of 145 people who work to bring her vision for the concerts to life every night. The Colombian native also talked about her children being her "absolute priority". Speaking about how motherhood had changed her approach to music, she added:

"In a way I have less time to accomplish more, but to see them and how musical they are inspires me and I hope I’m showing them how hard you have to work to achieve a result. They are witnesses to how hard I work and how much I give of myself."

Shakira has two sons from her former relationship with Gerard Piqué - Milan, born in 2012, and Sasha, born in 2015.

