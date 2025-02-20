From Playboi Carti to The Game: Hip-hop artists Kanye West links up with in "Bully" BTS video

On Wednesday, February 19, Justin Laboy dropped a YouTube video titled SHT SRS 001, which features Kanye West. The 4-minute video starts with snippets of the Grammy parties and then moves on to display Yeezy's studio sessions with other artists. Per AllHipHop, the clips in the video are from behind the scenes of the making of the 99 Problems rapper's upcoming album, Bully.

Ad

Ad

Trending

In the video, Kanye West is seen in a studio, working on music alongside Ty Dolla $ign, Roddy Ricch, Playboi Carti, Chyi The Prince, Christian and Justin Combs, Peso Pluma, A$Ap Nast, and The Game.

At one point in the video, Ye is seen riding in a car with Laboy and tells him

"I would rather see my work than for it to just be just an exclusive dinner or something. I've been to those dinners before, like all the rich dinners. They just boring to me now."

Ad

Per the media outlet, Ye has previously shared that he plans on dropping the album on June 15, on the birthday of his daughter Kim Kardashian - North West. However, the FML rapper has a reputation for being unpredictable with album releases in the past.

Kanye West's clothing line was banned from Shopify last week

Expand Tweet

Ad

The BTS video of Kanye West's Bully comes weeks after West ranted by uploading bizarre tweets on X, including antisemitic and misogynistic comments.

In one of the tweets, Ye called himself a "Nazi," while in others he praised Hitler. He also tweeted that he was never "apologizing for my Jewish comments," and that Jewish people denying to work with him was his favorite.

The Frank's Track rapper tweeted in support of fellow rapper Diddy, who is currently behind bars on allegations of s*x trafficking and pr*stitution, requesting Trump to free him. One of his tweets also talked about his wife, Bianca Censori, where he claimed to have "dominion" over her.

Ad

On February 9, Kanye West ran a Super Bowl ad in LA that directed people to the official website of his clothing line, yeezy.com, where the only item available was a plain white T-shirt with a black swastika printed on the front, worth $20.

Reacting to the controversial stunt, Shopify banned Ye from the platform, saying in a statement:

"All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify."

Ad

Ad

However, the Gold Digger rapper has a completely different take on his Shopify ban. On Monday, February 17, Kanye West wrote in a tweet that he made $40 million from Yeezy clothing in the 24 hours following his Shopify ban.

In the since-deleted tweet, Ye wrote:

"I will write this more poetically in a bit cause right now I’m finishing my verse for Game's album. The idea of being Jew-proof is I said all these politically incorrect things, and nobody was able to stop me, extort me, or threaten me to change anything. And I made 40 million the next day between my different businesses."

Ad

Further claiming to love a lot of Jewish people and speaking on the losses taken in "war," Kanye West continued:

"There’s a lot of Jewish people I know and love and still work with. The point I made and showed is that I am not under Jewish control anymore. In war, you take a couple losses. I lost one of my favorite Yeezy designers, named Simon. He tailored the Grammy dress. This was a major loss. We lost Malcolm, who was our lead stylist and shopper and also found Simon. Maybe one day they will understand why I had to do what I did, and one day they will forgive my method."

Ad

Further in his tweet, Ye also wrote that being dropped by Shopify was a "major victory" for Yeezy, accusing the e-commerce platform of having people's data.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback