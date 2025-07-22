Global Citizen Festival 2025: Date, venue, lineup, host and more

The 2025 Global Citizen Festival is set to take place on September 27, 2025, on the Great Lawn in New York's Central Park. As reported by Variety, the event will be hosted by Global Citizen ambassador Hugh Jackman and headlined by major stars including Shakira and The Weeknd.The outlet also reported that additional performers will include Tyla, Ayra Starr, and Mariah the Scientist. However, as Billboard stated, the entire artist lineup for the highly anticipated festival has yet to be announced.This year's Global Citizen Festival aims to provide access to clean and reliable energy for one million people across Africa. In partnership with FIFA, the festival seeks to provide access to quality education and football for about 30,000 children.The 2024 edition of the festival featured performances by Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Rauw Alejandro, and BLACKPINK's Lisa. Both fans and netizens have expressed excitement for the upcoming event in September. According to Billboard, Global Citizen served as one of the co-producers of the FIFA Club World Cup halftime show held in July 2025. That show, at MetLife Stadium, featured performances by Doja Cat, J Balvin, Tems, and Coldplay. Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans told The Associated Press:&quot;The fact that these artists have immediate proximity to communities that have either recently emerged out of extreme poverty, or are emerging out of extreme poverty, gives them amazing perspective.&quot;Evans further stated:&quot;And they bring that perspective into Central Park at this moment where I think the world needs a moment of unity now more than ever.&quot;As reported by The Independent, tickets to the 2025 Global Citizen Festival are free of charge. However, attendees would have to earn them by taking actions on the organization's official app or by visiting globalcitizenfestival.com.Stars like Shakira and Hugh Jackman have shared their opinions on the 2025 Global Citizen FestivalAs previously mentioned, actor Hugh Jackman would host the event, while Shakira would be one of the headliners. According to Variety, both stars shared their thoughts on the organization and the upcoming event. In a statement reported by the outlet, Shakira expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to perform at the festival. She continued:&quot;Music has always been my way of connecting with people and leaving a mark on the world. I can’t wait to perform, unite, and inspire action.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Hugh Jackman noted that this would be his eleventh year hosting the music festival. He shared his excitement about the organization's progress over the year and added:&quot;The growing impact of the Global Citizen movement touches every corner of the world, and I’m eager to advocate alongside my fellow ambassadors, performers, world leaders, and private sector executives to leave the world better than we found it.&quot;According to Variety, some of the festival's most prominent partners include Authentic Brands Group, Bridgewater Associates, Delta Air Lines, PayPal and Venmo, P&amp;G, and production partner Live Nation.The event has also garnered widespread support from several media houses such as Atmosphere TV, Branded Cities, Captivate, Clear Channel, Grocery TV, GSTV, iHeart Media, New Tradition, Secret NYC, Seen Media, TouchTunes, and Orange Barrel. The participating artists have also shown strong support for the cause.According to The Independent, The Weeknd announced that he will donate $1 from every ticket sold during his After Hours Til Dawn tour to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. He recently performed at a few sold-out shows in Los Angeles.What are the goals of Global Citizen this year?As aforementioned, fans would have to take action on certain goals in order to get a free ticket to the upcoming music festival. The year's campaign has outlined the following key objectives:Providing clean energy access for people across AfricaRaising $200 million to save 30 million hectares of the Amazon rainforestProviding access to quality education for 30,000 children on a global basisThe 2025 Festival campaign has reached out to governments and philanthropists to invest in clean and reliable energy sources for people across the African continent. The second goal seeks to raise money to save huge hectares of Amazon rainforest, an area nearly the size of Italy.As noted earlier, the final goal is a collaborative initiative with FIFA, aimed at providing access to quality education to children across the world.With anticipation building, fans are eagerly waiting for the 2025 Global Citizen Festival.