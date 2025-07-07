"Nothing will compare to Shakira 2010" — Internet reacts to the rumor of The Weeknd and Beyoncé collaborating on a song for the 2026 World Cup

A rumor has been circulating on social media that The Weeknd and Beyoncé are collaborating on a new song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. For those unfamiliar, the upcoming FIFA event will be held in Canada, the United States, and Mexico in mid-2026.

Ad

The FIFA World Cup typically releases an official anthem before the event, along with a soundtrack album. The official song for the 2022 event, held in Qatar, was Hayya Hayya (Better Together) by Trinidad Cardona, Davido, and AISHA.

On July 6, 2025, pop culture page Pop Tingz posted about The Weeknd and Beyoncé's rumored collaboration for the 2026 World Cup. However, neither artist nor any official source has confirmed this at the time of writing.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

News about The Weeknd and Beyoncé's rumored song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup received mixed reactions from netizens on X. One user said no song will ever top Shakira's 2010 FIFA anthem Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), when South Africa hosted the event.

Bodog Casino @BodogCasino_ LINK Nothing will compare to Shakira 2010

Ad

However, several netizens were excited about the possibility of a new Beyoncé and The Weeknd collaboration, hoping it would be a follow-up to their previous joint song 6 Inch from Beyoncé's 2016 album, Lemonade. Fans also wondered if the duo would perform 6 Inch live at the World Cup as a bonus.

"Oooh give us a 6inch performance while your at it plz," one person tweeted.

"Hopefully we get a 6inch performance as a bonus," another person added.

Ad

"Oh, Six Inch coming for a live performance for the first time ever," someone else commented.

"6 Inch performance incoming," another user said.

Others hoped the rumors about the collaboration were true, predicting that the potential song would be a "ginormous smash hit."

"I pray to the music Gods that this is real!" one fan exclaimed.

"Yes yes YES lord let this be true," another person added.

Ad

"DONT LIE TO ME BECAUSE I WILL BE VERY UPSET IF THIS DOESNT HAPPEN," someone else commented.

"Ginormous smash hit incoming if so," another fan wrote.

Beyoncé is currently on her "Cowboy Carter Tour"

Beyoncé is currently on her "Cowboy Carter Tour," performing two shows in Washington, D.C., on July 4 and 7. The tour, which started on April 28 at the So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, featured the singer entertaining fans with a mix of her old hits and new songs from her Grammy-winning album, Cowboy Carter.

Ad

Having toured across the United States, France, and England, she will finish her tour at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada on July 26. A minor technical issue marred Beyoncé's recent show in Houston. The car she used to fly across the crowd during 16 Carriages started tilting to one side mid-air, causing her to stop her song mid-performance.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Videos capturing the mishap circulated online, showing the Diva singer rearranging her position in the car to balance herself as the vehicle tilted to the side. She was brought down safely without further incident, and on arriving back at the main stage, she told her fans:

“If ever I fall, I know y’all will catch me.”

While Beyoncé has never performed at the FIFA World Cup, she has performed twice at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. She headlined the halftime show in 2013 and reunited with Destiny's Child's Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams during the performance. In 2016, she and Bruno Mars joined headliner Coldplay as special guests at the halftime show.

She also took the stage during the NFL Christmas Day match in 2024, live-debuting her songs from Cowboy Carter. Her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, also joined her as one of the dancers during the performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More