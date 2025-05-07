"Good at everything"- Fans react as BTS' Jin shows off his Taekwondo skills in upcoming Run Jin episode's preview

On May 7, 2025, BANGTAN TV's official YouTube channel dropped the preview for BTS' Jin's upcoming Run Jin episode 34, where the male artist flaunted his Taekwondo skills, leaving the fandom in a frenzy. The episode would feature singer Kang Seungyoon as the guest.
The thirty-second video showcased the male artist trying to break the brick with his legs, but unfortunately failed. He then went on learning the basics of the martial arts, including stretching, phrases, and more.
Subsequently, he learned how to block a punch, for which he was praised. The scene later transitioned, showcasing the male artist fighting. Later, the preview where he flaunted his Taekwondo skills circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed excitement about the new challenges that he would take. Enthusiastically, an X user tweeted:
"Omg Jin is good at everything, I can't get enough of him."
The fandom mentioned that BigHit Music's production staff were training him to become an action star.
"i knew the guest looked familiar, he was on prison playbook,"- a fan reacted.
"At this point, I think they're training him to be an action star,"- a fan shared.
"Just keep giving me this every Tuesday @bts_bighit, it'll cure my everything,"- a fan shared.
The internet users mentioned that the Taekwondo avatar of BTS' Jin has returned to the entertainment industry.
"TAEKWONDO JIN OH MY GOD HE IS SOOOOO BACK,"- a user reacted.
"Is this taekwondo? Why is Jin like this? We know he has a black belt in taekwondo,"- a user shared.
"Omg with Winner's Kang Seung Yoon??? They've been in the military together too,"- a user commented.
BTS' Jin's upcoming album Echo would feature seven tracks
According to BigHit Music, BTS' Jin's upcoming album Echo would be released on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time. The record would convey universal life experiences and emotions through the male artist' unique and charming perspective. The record would feature seven tracks, which have been listed below:
- Don't Say You Love Me
- Nothing Without Your Love
- Loser (feat. YENA)
- Rope It
- A Journey With Clouds
- Background
- To me today
For those unversed, Don't Say You Love Me would serve as the title track for the forthcoming album.
In recent news, the male artist attended Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour held in Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea. He delivered performances on tracks, including My Universe and The Astronaut at the venue.