Gordo predicts Drake's 'Honestly, Nevermind' will be appreciated as much as Kanye West's '808s & Heartbreak' in a few years

In a new interview with Complex published on June 5, 2024, Guatemalan-American DJ Gordo predicted that Drake's seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, will be remembered as a game-changing album that "started a whole wave" a few years from now.

The DJ, formerly known as Carnage, likened Drake's 2022 album to Kanye West's 808s & Heartbreak. The 2008 album saw Ye deviate from his usual sound by heavily incorporating Auto-Tune and using minimalistic production that would later be mimicked by other artists.

"We all know that when Drake does something, everyone follows. Kanye does something, everyone follows. There's a couple people who when they do something, everyone follows. And that album, I feel like everyone ended up following," Gordo said.

"We were way early on it and now I think people are going to appreciate it [Honestly, Nevermind] like 808s & Heartbreak. People didn't get that when it first came out, and now they look back and it's like, 'Wow, it started a whole wave,'" he continued.

On June 17, 2022, Drake's seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, was released, which consisted of 14 tracks.

Gordo teased new music with Drake following the latter's feud with Kendrick Lamar

On May 26, 2024, Gordo teased fans that he might collaborate with Drake by posting an Instagram story of the two with the caption "You guys ready for summer 2024..." This followed the Canadian rapper's feud with Kendrick Lamar, which saw the two release back-and-forth diss tracks, leveling various allegations against each other.

In the interview with Complex, Gordo talked about the "summer vibes" photo that he posted on Instagram, explaining that he had gone to the rapper's house to get some milk and just decided to take the picture and post it to "f*ck with people."

The DJ previously produced several songs on Honestly, Nevermind, including Sticky, Massive, Calling My Name, and Currents. In the interview with Complex, the DJ answered whether the 2022 album might see a sequel.

“I want him [Drake] to evolve, but if you go back, he had songs with Black Coffee back in the day and he's been doing House vibes for a long time. But Honestly, Nevermind 2? I don't know, I don't want him to do that. Personally, I don't want to do that,” he said.

According to Complex, Honestly, Nevermind was received with mixed reviews as the album was 90% dance and house music. However, Gordo, who has known Drake for over a decade, believed that the album "aged better" than anyone expected, calling it "one of the most cohesive albums" Drake has ever released.

When asked whether he and Drake have been working on new music, the DJ refused to give a straight answer, adding that Drake has been "begging" to get on his upcoming album, but the DJ hasn't decided yet.

"You got to ask him. You got to ask The Boy. He's begging me to get on my album, but I haven't decided yet," he responded.

Gordo is gearing up to release his first album under his new name, having previously released two studio solo albums, Papi Gordo in 2015 and Battered Bruised & Bloody in 2018, under the moniker Carnage. The new album's name and release date have not yet been announced at the time of writing this article.