"Granny messing with Trav" — Netizens react to Travis Scott grooving with an elderly woman on the streets of Coachella 

The streets of Coachella became the epicenter of an unexpected viral moment when Travis Scott was seen dancing with an older woman. On April 13, 2025, a clip went viral on social media, showing Scott, whose real name is Jacques Berman Webster II, dancing with a festival attendee. This sparked a wave of reactions from netizens around the world.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Many users on X reflected on the viral video, humorously noting that the older woman was having fun on the streets with Scott —

"granny messing with trav 😭😭😭," one commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, some users on X suggested that the woman in the video has impressive dance moves and mentioned that she may have been a performer in the past —

"This woman has danced her way from Toronto to LA big ups to her," a user on X commented.

"i don't even mean this in a mean way towards trav cus he's having fun but imagine a video surfacing of carti doing this 😂," one more user wrote.

Ad

"Granny kinda nice wit it," a third commented.

Many users on X were impressed by Travis Scott's dancing skills, with some wondering how he learned to dance this well —

"Never seen bro move like this ever 😭🤣🤣 Y'all trollin this ain't Trav bruh," a user wrote on X.

"When did Travis learn how to dance like this," a second commented.

Ad

"This n**a can really dance wtf where are these moves when he performs 🤣🤣🤣," another commented.

Travis Scott and an older woman share a dance moment at Coachella

The Texas artist (Image via Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

On Sunday, April 13, 2025, an eleven-second clip went viral on social media, showing Travis Scott vibing with an older woman on the streets of Coachella.

Ad

The Texas-based rapper is wearing calf-length brown shorts paired with a loose white T-shirt and brown shoes to complete his look. The older woman, whose identity remains unknown, is dressed in an all-black outfit featuring black jeans, a tailored shirt, a baseball cap, and matching shoes.

The two are seen grooving to Michael Jackson's third track, Off The Wall, from his fifth studio album of the same name, which was released on August 10, 1979, by Epic Records. The verse they were vibing to can be read as —

Ad

"You can shout out all you want to / 'Cause there ain't no sin in folks all gettin' loud / If you take the chance and do it / Then there ain't no one who's gonna put you down / 'Cause we're the party people night and day / Livin' crazy, that's the only way."

Ad

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, Travis Scott performed as the second headliner at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2025.

In an interview with Complex for the April 2025 cover story, the artist expressed that he had always wanted to headline Coachella. Travis Scott remarked that it was "cool" to have the opportunity to be one of the headliners —

"With Coachella, that's something I've always wanted to headline. I was supposed to do it, and unfortunately, it didn't happen. So it's cool to be able to come back and do it, but do it at this level now, where I'm headlining Saturday, and I'm taking it over through my lens," Scott said.

Travis Scott has numerous hits with a setlist of over 20 songs. Some of the top tracks included Crush, Oh Jacques, Thank God, Praise God, Butterfly Effect, Skyfall, Highest in the Room, Stargazing, My Eyes, Skeletons, and Fe!n.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alishba Memon Alishba Memon, a seasoned trends celebrity writer at Sportskeeda, boasts over 5 years of content writing experience. With a strong focus on SaaS, marketing, and automation, Alishba brings a wealth of expertise to her role. Her dynamic approach to content creation reflects a deep understanding of industry trends, making her a valuable contributor in both sports and technology spheres. Know More