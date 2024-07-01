"Grow up Aubrey, you're 37"— Fans call out Drake for allegedly liking IG post about Rick Ross getting jumped by OVO Crew in Vancouver

Social media users were not pleased with Drake, as he allegedly liked a clip on social media that showed Rick Ross being attacked by the OVO Crew in Vancouver. As per Hip Hop DX, Rick Ross was attacked as he played Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us at a music fest in Vancouver, British Columbia. His performance reportedly agitated the OVO crew as the song by Lamar is actually a diss track targeting Drizzy.

As seen in the videos on social media, two parties are confronting one another, as Rick Ross left Champagne Papi's fans angered. The clips show the OVO crew indulging in a verbal spat with Rick Ross just when a man punched the rapper in his face, resulting in a violent scuffle.

While Drizzy was not present at the scene, he allegedly liked the video shared on Instagram, which made netizens call out the rapper. One social media user reacted to the clip posted on Reddit and said:

“Absolutely pathetic. Grow up, Aubrey you’re 37.”

Social media users were outraged as Drake allegedly liked a video of Rick Ross being hit by a group of fans. (Image via Reddit)

The clip also made its way to X, where many people claimed that the First Person Shooter singer liked the Instagram post. Here is how the masses reacted as an X user, @itsavibe, shared the clip on the platform:

“Drake in the likes sending me. Ayo yeah this beef def escalated,” said one social media user.

"So it’s safe to say Drake better watch his back coming to Miami or LA… industry battle rap always ends with the fans hurting themselves. PATHETIC,” commented another netizen.

“Getting lynched by “Drake's goons” while they call you the N word is crazy,” wrote an internet user.

“If I was Drake I wouldn't like this post until I get to step 1 foot in LA. But Drake will be Drake,” exclaimed another user.

“Drake Just started something he has no business in. Now he got a target on his back trying be tough!!! Sad man,” posted an X user.

Team OVO reportedly knocked Rick Ross to the floor for performing Drake diss track

The videos showing Rick Ross being beaten up by a group of men have left the internet shocked and agitated. Several videos show people hitting Ross while he finished his performance in Vancouver, Canada. The clips also show Drizzy's fans allegedly knocking Ross down to the floor as he gets punched multiple times.

HipHopDX also reported that after Rick Ross came off the stage, many members of OVO and Drizzy fans were angered by him playing the song, as many stated that Ross should not have done the same in Drizzy’s country, Canada.

The publication also mentioned that Ross was left unconscious on the grass and had to be carried away as he was not in a condition to walk.

The incident occurred while Rick Ross performed at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver on Sunday, June 30, 2024. While social media users continue to bash Drizzy and his fans, the singer has not yet commented on the fiasco.

At the same time, many others are also concerned about Ross’ condition after the incident.

