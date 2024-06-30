Rick Ross flames nepotism narrative on Bronny James: “You motherf**kers got a job by somebody you know”

When the Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny James as the 55th pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft, a nepotism narrative was popularised in the community. Some fans accused LeBron James of abusing his position in the Lakers team to get his son inside the NBA.

However, American rapper Rick Ross has come to Bronny James' aid, countering the hate on social media:

"Nepotism-Nepotism. You all making me sick, every two years you'all coming up with a new word. 'The Narrative', 'Toxicity', 'Toxic', now it is Nepotism. 85% all you motherf**kers got a job by somebody you know."

Ross further said that many are making a big deal out of a 55th-pick signing. He remarked that Bronny James was a bigger star than 95% of the players in the league, with a brand value that surpasses most.

He called out the fans for hypocrisy, noting how many seek to get into concerts for free through their connections. Lastly, he asked Bronny to do the iconic chalk dust throw and leg pump celebration that his father made famous in the NBA to shut down the haters.

Bronny James shares his reaction to getting drafted by the Lakers

The never-thought-possible duo of a father and son playing on the same NBA team became a reality when the Lakers drafted Bronny James. The former USC Trojans player shared his reaction by uploading a post by the Los Angeles Lakers on his story and accompanied it with the caption:

"Beyond Blessed"

Bronny's story on getting drafted. (Credits: @bronny/Instagram)

The post featured an image of him along with details of his draft pick, welcoming him to the Lakers. Some have been pushing the narrative of nepotism because the athlete did not have the best stats to back him up.

He averaged a modest 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his freshman year at the Trojans. While these numbers are not associated with an NBA draft pick, it's to be noted that Bronny missed most of the season due to a cardiac arrest on the court and required medical care midway through the campaign.

He was cleared just before the NBA draft combine, where he impressed many with his skills and ranged shooting prowess.

