'Guitar Man,' starring late actress Kim Sae-ron, unveils new music video

On April 28, 2025, Kim Sae-ron's last film, Guitar Man, released the music video for its main original soundtrack title, A World Without Pain. It was uploaded on Prossima Music's official YouTube channel. The MV provided a glimpse of the late actress's role as the female lead, Yoo-jin, in the movie.

The song was composed, penned, and performed by director Lee Seon-jung, who also produced and co-directed it.

Guitar Man was completely overseen by the CEO of Sungwon Pharm, Lee Sun-jung. He also led the music group Lee Sun-jung band. She invested, directed, produced, and acted in the project.

The movie follows the story of a mysterious underground band, Volcano, and a genius guitarist who accompanies them.

The proceeds from Kim Sae-ron's Guitar Man music video will be donated

On April 28, 2025, the director Lee Seon-jung disclosed that Kim Sae-ron brought radiant energy and brightness to the filming set of Guitar Man during an exclusive interview with the South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun. She added, as translated by X user @onlyme_8386:

"Kim Sae-ron brought a radiant energy and immense passion to the set. I always hoped she would magnificently return to us. But now, I only wish for her to be happy in a world without pain, just as the song's title says. She deserves that peace."

Subsequently, she revealed that all the proceeds from the Guitar Man soundtrack would be donated to the Hope Respect Life Center in South Korea to pay tribute to Kim Sae-ron.

For those unversed, the late actress was found dead at her home in Seongdong district, Seoul, South Korea, on February 16, 2025. She passed away at the age of 24. The police ruled her untimely death a suicide.

She made her acting debut with the 2009 film A Brand New Life, helmed by the French-South Korean filmmaker Ounie Lecomte. She breathed life into the character of a nine-year-old girl named Jin-hee who was left alone by her father at an orphanage following his second marriage. Later, she was adopted by a French Couple.

Kim Sae-ron was also crowned the youngest actress to be invited to the Cannes Film Festival. She rose to prominence with the film The Man from Nowhere. The movie emerged as the highest-grossing film in South Korea in 2010.

The late actress has appeared in multiple projects throughout her life, including Leverage, Nobody Knows, The Queen's Classroom, Missing You, Kiss Sixth Sense, and Bloodhounds.

