On March 31, 2025, Kim Soo-hyun stated he would choose to hide his relationship with Kim Sae-ron even if he had to return to the past. The male actor reasoned that he had to protect many things when the rumors about him dating the late actress began to spread.

He made this statement during a press conference held on March 31, 2025, where he was represented by his legal representatives from the law firm LKB & Partners. It was held at the Standford Hotel, in Seoul, South Korea.

Kim Soo-hyun stated as translated by X user @Beev;__:

"First of all, I'm sorry. Maybe because of me, too many people are suffering, I feel like even the deceased can't rest in peace. I think I was just too eager to protect what I have. I'm always afraid of losing it or getting hurt. I was so scared that I kept running away, kept denying it. That's why I've always been on the defensive, and it has lasted for a very long time."

Kim Soo-hyun mentioned he wanted to protect his image as the male lead of Queen of Tears

Kim Soo-hyun mentioned that he had a lot of things to protect as an actor. It was the reason he decided not to disclose his relationship with late actress Kim Sae-ron.

He elaborated that when Queen of Tears was airing, he had a lot to protect as the male lead. He was worried about the production team, staff, management company, and people working with him. He added, as translated by Koreaboo:

"Once I debuted as an actor, I’ve received so much love. I have never been one to own much, but I suddenly had so much to protect and hold on to. Even when ‘Queen of Tears’ was airing, I had a lot to protect as the male lead. I wondered what might happen if I admitted to having been in a relationship with the deceased."

He further stated, as translated by Koreaboo:

"What will happen to the cast? The staff working hard day and night? The production company who invested in the show? My management company? What will happen to them all? Every time there was a clash between Kim Soo Hyun as a human being and Kim Soo Hyun as a celebrity, I ended up making the best decision for the celebrity Kim Soo Hyun."

The artist commented that he was frightened by the decision he made as a celebrity. He further mentioned that if the public thought he was afraid and cowardly, he would like to apologize sincerely. He added, as translated by Koreaboo:

"Because of the decisions I’ve made as a star… damn it I missed some here. But even if I go back to when the show was airing, I will make the same decisions. If you say these decisions are cowardly and selfish, I accept that. And to all who loved and supported me, I apologize."

In recent news, Kim Soo-hyun appeared in the Netflix hit series Queen of Tears alongside Kim Ji-won.

