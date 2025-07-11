“GYUCHEOL IS COMING”- Fans excited as Mingyu and S. Coups reported to debut as SEVENTEEN’s new unit

SEVENTEEN's S.Coups and Mingyu are confirmed to debut as the new and next sub-unit of the group. This news was reported on July 11, 2025, by My Daily via Naver. This will be the fourth official sub-unit of the group after BSS (Boo-Seok-Soon), Jeonghan X Wonwoo, and the most recent Hoshi X Woozi.

Additionally, it will also be SEVENTEEN's first all hip-hop sub-unit. Fans are expressing their excitement at this collaboration between the two beloved members of the group.

One fan cited My Daily's July 11 report, saying:

According to My Daily's coverage on the 11th, S.COUPS and MINGYU will be debuting as SEVENTEEN's new unit. This is the fourth official unit following BSS, JEONGHAN X WONWOO, and HOSHI X WOOZI YALLLLL GYUCHEOL IS COMING

Notably, the two members had posted some photos and a couple of dance challenge videos on their Instagram over the past few days. The two were also seen vacationing in Hawaii recently. These were taken as hints for their upcoming sub-unit.

Here is what other fans had to say about this:

“CONFIRMEDDDD AAAAAAAA SO EXCITED,” a fan exclaimed.

“Finally the fandom manifested," a fan said.

“MY 2 BIAS IN ONE UNIT!!!” a fan revealed.

Some fans openly commented about how they were expecting this:

“We freaking knew it!!! Omgggggg," a fan commented.

“Are we even surprised at this point??? We already guessed it," a fan said.

“KNEW IT!!!!! They have been dropping hints here & there...ARE WE GONNA SURVIVE????” another fan commented.

S.Coups X Mingyu to be the first all hip-hop sub-unit of SEVENTEEN

S.Coups is the official leader of SEVENTEEN and also the head of the group's hip-hop unit, which consists of four members: Vernon, S.Coups, Mingyu, and Wonwoo.

SEVENTEEN is uniquely divided into three performance-based units within the 13-member group: the hip-hop unit, the vocal unit, and the dance unit. These units were introduced as part of a strategic structure created by the group's agency to highlight each member's strengths and allow for diverse musical output.

Beyond these original units, additional sub-units have emerged, strategically aligned with the group's military enlistment schedule, except for the first one, BSS. The second one was Jeonghan x Wonwoo, who were also the first two members of SEVENTEEN to enlist in the military. The next was Hoshi x Woozi, whose enlistment is scheduled for September 2025, following the release of their album.

This pattern has led fans to believe that Mingyu may be next in line for enlistment, especially with the newly announced hip-hop sub-unit project. S.Coups, however, has been exempt from military service due to health reasons.

The announcement of the new hip-hop unit has left fans excitedly anticipating a new project on the horizon, but also aware that another member may soon begin his military duties.

