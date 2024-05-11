Hailey Bieber’s uncle Billy Baldwin calls her and Justin Bieber an “adorable couple” as the duo share the news of their first pregnancy

Hailey Bieber's uncle, Billy Baldwin, is excited for her and Justin Bieber, as the couple shared news of their first pregnancy. The actor spoke about the parents-to-be to People on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at the VIP screening of Americans With No Address at Cinemark Baldwin Hills Crenshaw in Los Angeles.

The 61-year-old Internal Affairs actor expressed his excitement for his brother and Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, stating that it would be his second. Talking about his 27-year-old niece and her Grammy-winning husband, he told People —

"I think they're an adorable couple. Hailey comes from a great family with my brother Stephen and his wife Kennya and her older sister Alaia, who's married with her own grandchild."

Justin and Hailey Bieber announced their pregnancy in an Instagram post shared on Thursday, May 9. The post, while not captioned, featured a carousel of images and videos of the couple, including a photo of Hailey standing in a white lace dress, cradling her baby bump as she modeled for her husband.

In the images, the couple also renewed their vows. As per People, a representative for the mom-to-be confirmed the news, adding that she was 6 months pregnant.

"No higher calling than that responsibility" — Billy Baldwin about Justin and Hailey Bieber's pregnancy announcement

Justin and Hailey Bieber were married in a secret courthouse ceremony in New York in September 2018 after dating on and off for three years. They tied the knot a second time the following year in front of family and friends in South Carolina.

Talking about the couple becoming parents, Billy told People that there was "no higher calling than that responsibility." He reflected on the time he first became a parent and explained that his "greatest regret" was that he was "a bit too new age" and not "old school enough."

Billy is married to singer Chynna Phillips, the daughter of musicians John Phillips and Michelle Gilliam. The pair share three children: two daughters, Jameson (born in 2000) and Brooke (born in 2004), and a son, Vance (born in 2001).

Billy Baldwin was not the only one thrilled about the news. The Baby singer's mother, Pattie Mallette, shared an Instagram reel expressing her excitement about becoming a grandma.

"So I have been waiting for this day. And now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y'all, and oh my gosh, I'm gonna be a grandma. Okay, Justin and Hailey you are going to be the best parents ever. And I am so excited. Oh my goodness, praise God," she gushed in her reels.

The singer's stepmother, Chelsey Bieber, who married his father, Jeremey, in 2018, shared heart emojis in the comment section of his announcement post. Hailey Bieber's cousin, Ireland Baldwin, took to the mom-to-be's comment section to joke, "Baby glazed (with a donut emoji)."

Additionally, Chrissy Teigenm and Amiee Song both took to Hailey's comments section to congratulate the mother and share their joy.

Last October, Hailey Bieber told US Weekly that she was tired of speculations surrounding her pregnancy and told the publication —

"When there comes a day that that is true, you, you as in the internet, will be the last to know."

As per a May 9 article by People, citing a source close to the couple explained that the coupe was "very protective of the baby" and initially only shared with "family and close friends." It elaborated that they wanted to keep it quiet as long as possible before a public announcement.