  • home icon
  • Music
  • "He does a bad parody of 'Not Like Us'" — The Company Man calls Drake "addicted" to the beef after seemingly tying Nokia MV to Kendrick Lamar

"He does a bad parody of 'Not Like Us'" — The Company Man calls Drake "addicted" to the beef after seemingly tying Nokia MV to Kendrick Lamar

By Aaratrika Bal
Modified Apr 01, 2025 11:46 GMT
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert - Source: Getty
Drake dropped the music video for "Nokia" on March 31, (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

On Monday, March 31, Canadian rapper Drake released his most-anticipated music video for his hit track NOKIA. While fans were quite excited about the release, many tied the music video to Kendrick Lamar. This included DJ Akademiks and The Company Man, who suggested that the latest video could be linked to Lamar.

Ad

For context, Drizzy and Kendrick Lamar were in the middle of a beef that happened last year. A series of diss tracks were then uploaded from both ends. The Company Man posted a video on his official YouTube channel on March 31, 2025. In the video, he said:

"I've been a fan of this song since the song dropped and I'm looking at this and he does a bad parody of Not Like Us, a bad parody of the Super Bowl which are actually the coolest elements."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Elsewhere in the video, The Company Man claimed that while fans were ready to move on from the sensational beef, Drizzy could not let it go. He additionally suggested that the Canadian rapper was "addicted" to the feud with Kendrick. He also mentioned that Kendrick did not seem stuck to the beef like Drake. Somewhere in the video, The Company Man said:

"I don't never want to hear nothing about Kendrick spending too much time on this again. I don't want nobody to talk to me about no Drake stimulus package because Aubrey is addicted... The only thing he got right now officially with Nokia, the one song that's moving on it's own and he tied it to Kendrick Lamar."
Ad

As aforementioned, DJ Akademiks also said in a recent livestream that he believed Drizzy's latest music video could actually be his way of trolling Kendrick Lamar. In addition to these influencers, several fans also shared their own speculations.

youtube-cover
Ad

The recently released project was first teased by Drake on Friday, March 25, 2025

On March 25, 2025, Drake released a trailer for the music video NOKIA, which was recently released. The visuals of the video were directed by Theo Skudra, and it was further filmed for IMAX, particularly.

The hit track is a part of Drizzy and PartyNextDoor's collaborative album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which was dropped last month on Valentine's Day.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

This week, NOKIA ranked 11th on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Other tracks from this album that made it to this chart included Die Trying, Gimme a Hug, and Somebody Loves Me. Fans have expressed immense excitement with the latest release of the music video.

In separate news, last month, the Canadian rapper suggested he was working on a solo album. The same was revealed by Drake on February 5 during one of his gigs at the RAC Arena in Perth.

No additional details have been made available about it as of now. He is also set to make a guest appearance on DJ Khaled's upcoming studio album, Aalam of God.

Quick Links

Edited by Maithreyi S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी