"He deserves everything"- ARMYs proud as BTS' j-hope rents a studio for fans waiting to view his M Countdown pre-recording

On June 17, 2025, X user @je_the1004 shared that BTS' j-hope rented a studio as a waiting area for fans attending his M Countdown pre-recording. This thoughtful gesture made ARMYs proud.
He added, as translated:
"Hobby rented an entire studio as a waiting space !! I'm afraid I won't be able to eat because there's nothing to eat. Hobby prepared it for me. How far will this affection go? Thanks to this, I can avoid the heat and enjoy a delicious bagel. Now, all we have to do is cheer excitedly!! Thank you, I love you, Hoseok."
Subsequently, the artist' generous act circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They shared snippets praising his kindness and open heart. Excitedly, an X user tweeted,
"My god ...I feel so bad he deserves everything win."
Internet users mentioned that BTS' j-hope deserved the whole world, as he continued to do kind and thoughtful acts for the fandom.
"my sweetest baby he deserves the whole world we've to do everything to win the live voting fr,"- a fan reacted.
"he is so sweet imma cry please army let's do everything we can to make him win,"- a fan shared.
"J-hope is so sweet, pure soul I wanna cry he deserve whole world love him so muchh God,"- a fan commented.
Netizens mentioned BTS' j-hope was caring and precious. They loved how he took care of everyone.
"Our hobi is really so precious and caring,"- a user reacted.
"plus gave out free water on top of the food and juice he gave as gifts we are very well taken care of thank you hobi,"- a user shared.
"How Will I control My tears now :( HOBI deserves every success, love and support,"- a user commented.
BTS' j-hope would make an appearance on MBC's Show! Music Core
BTS fan club manager announced through the South Korean social media platform Weverse on June 16, 2025, that BTS' j-hope would make an appearance on MBC's Show Music Core. He would appear on June 21, 2025.
Meanwhile, he would also make a surprise appearance on FM4U's Bae Chul-soo's Music Camp to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the program. He will share his thoughts, opinions, and ideas about his career as a soloist in the upcoming segment. He would also talk about upcoming activities on a global level.
In recent news, he released the digital single Killin' It Girl through BigHit Music on June 13, 2025.